Coming off a 27-13 district victory over North Laurel last week, the Warriors continued with their district slate with a road tilt against the Whitley County Colonels. Despite it being a close score at halftime, the Warriors as per usual pulled away in the second half, as they defeated the Colonels 40-6.
Junior quarterback Collin Burton dressed for this game after being out last week, but still didn’t play as QB1 duties went to senior Maison Hibbard once again. Southwestern’s opening drive started out run heavy, as senior Tanner Wright managed to grab a 21-yard rush to give the Warriors some early momentum. Junior Christian Walden would then be able to rush the ball in from 31 yards out for the opening drive touchdown, giving Southwestern an early 7-0 lead.
The Warriors’ defense would make solid plays on Whitley County’s opening drive to force a punt. Hibbard would connect with senior Brody Perkins for 10 yards, and then junior Caden Cunnagin for a gain of 13 yards. Sophomore Braxton Walters would be able to find a huge hole for a gain of 34 yards.
Hibbard would then score the second touchdown of the game for the Warriors, as he would run it in from five yards out on a quarterback keeper to put Southwestern up 14-0 with five minutes to go in the first quarter.
Whitley County junior quarterback Tye Hamblin would string together a few successful runs for a total of 22 yards as the Colonels would control the ball the rest of the quarter. The Southwestern defense stepped up as the quarter came to a close, with the Warriors having the ball up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter of play.
Southwestern wouldn’t manage much offensive firepower opening up the second quarter, as the Colonels would get the ball back with about 11 minutes to go. Whitley would then be able to control the ball for a majority of the quarter, with their drive lasting around eight minutes with some runs by Hamblin and freshman Shane Parker.
A quick Southwestern possession would follow, with the Colonels getting the ball with just a shade under two minutes left to go in the half. Parker would then break out with a 61-yard touchdown to get Whitley County on the board. Senior Maddox Mink would block the extra point attempt, and the Warriors would be in front 14-6.
Whitley would have one more opportunity before the half would expire, as Hamblin found senior Bryson Potter for a gain of 38 yards. However, Southwestern sophomore Jonas Gallagher would be able to grab an interception to stop another score coming across for the Colonels. A few moments later and the Warriors would head into the break up 14-6.
On Southwestern’s first drive of the second half, a 27-yard run by Wright and a 30-yard run by Walden would get the Warriors back into scoring position again. Wright would then punch it in from 7 yards out to increase Southwestern’s lead to 21-6 with 4:19 left in the third quarter.
Gallagher would be able to get his second interception of the game on the following Whitley County possession. Walden would bust another solid run, this one for 42 yards, to put the Warriors back in the offensive driver seat. Hibbard would then be able to find junior Kaden Hewitt for yet another Southwestern touchdown. The point after attempt would be no good to give Southwestern a 27-6 lead at the end of three quarters of play.
The Colonels would be able to get the ball all the way to Southwestern’s 21-yard line before Walden would recover a fumble to give the ball right back to the Warriors with six minutes to go in the game.
Walden would rip off a 43-yard rush for yet another big Southwestern gain on the ground. Senior quarterback Roger Oliver would then be able to rush the ball in from 17 yards out to give the Warriors a 34-6 lead with just over four minutes left in the game.
The Warriors would be able to score one more time however, as following a seven-yard rush by freshman Corey Wing, Oliver would be able to find an open Hibbard for a 34-yard touchdown reception. Following a failed two-point conversion, Southwestern would lead 40-6, which would be the final score of the game as well.
Hibbard would be 4 of 6 with 44 yards and one touchdown, with Oliver completing 1-8 of his passes for 34 yards and one touchdown as well. Walden led the rushing unit with 10 rushes for 187 yards and one touchdown, with Wright contributing 11 rushes for 106 yards and one touchdown. Gallagher had two interceptions on defense for the Warriors.
Southwestern improves to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play. The Warriors will take on South Laurel next Friday night at the Reservation for their annual homecoming game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
