Tuesday night against Corbin, the Southwestern Lady Warriors seemed to be playing some of their best basketball thus far this season in a victory. Now on a three-game winning streak, the Warriors were looking to extend that streak on Thursday night at the Wig Wam against a district foe in Wayne County. The Lady Cardinals, to their credit, have been improving in almost every game they have played to this point in the season.
Southwestern stepped on the gas early, never giving up the lead against the Cardinals. However, Wayne County played hard the entire game and even made the game close as the game drew to the final buzzer. It was the Lady Warriors standing tall at the end of the night, winning by a score of 51-42. Head coach Junior Molden praised his team’s play the first half but was quick to point out his frustrations with their play in the second half.
“I tried some different lineups in the second half with Payton Acey still out with the ankle injury and probably took away some of the momentum we had in doing so. Kaylee Young had a great all-around game. I tried to steal a few minutes for her to rest in the third quarter and the team wasn’t the same when I made that move,” he explained.
Coach Molden continued, “I feel Wayne won the effort battle in the second half, especially in the 50/50 ball department. It’s something we will be paying much more attention to detail on going forward. We have a short turnover before playing a strong state ranked Henderson County team on Saturday. We will go back to work tomorrow preparing for that game and try to clean up some of our weaknesses from tonight.”
The offense for the Warriors came on quickly to begin the game, getting the home team out to a quick 9-0 lead after five early points from Kinsley Molden, a three-pointer from Kaylee Young, and a made free throw from Jordyn McDonald. Wayne County then got their first points on the board on a made shot from freshman Adeline Heatherly.
Southwestern shot the lights out in the first quarter of action but were also an immovable force on defense as well, only allowing six points in the period. The Warriors were on top 21-6 as the quarter drew to a close. Jessalyn Flynn added five points here for Southwestern, McKenzie Williams hit a three-pointer shortly before the buzzer sounded and Young and Ayden Smiddy each had two points.
Back-to-back buckets for the Cardinals by Heatherly and senior Sydney Alley cut the Southwestern lead to 23-10 early in the second quarter. Molden then lined up for a three-pointer and swished it through the net, giving her exactly 1,000 career points. Pretty impressive for a player in her sophomore season. Coach Molden, also her dad, echoed that sentiment after the game.
“I’m so proud of Kinsley’s achievement because she has done it the right way, playing for and putting team goals ahead of everything. If I told her tomorrow the only way we could get back to Rupp again was for her to not score another point, she would immediately say “sign me up and what do I need to do dad.” She believes in the WE>me culture. It’s not easy playing for your dad, but Kinsley has been force to be much more mentally tough because of that. Im a blessed Coach/Dad,” he exclaimed.
Not many points were scored by either team in the second quarter besides this, however. Southwestern added another two from Smiddy and one from McDonald, while Wayne County added two from sophomore Alexis Coyle. The Warriors went into the break ahead 29-12.
Junior Cami Debord opened up the scoring for the Cardinals in the second half with a two. It was then the ‘Kaylee Young show’ in the third quarter, as Young had eight of the Warriors’ 13 points in the quarter, with Molden scoring the other five. Wayne County broke through a bit in the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 42-29 at the end of the period after six points from Alley and five points from eighth grader Kelci Debord.
The final quarter opened with three points from Alley before a three-pointer from Molden and a two from Smiddy broke the game back open for the Lady Warriors. Only four more points, two more each from Smiddy and Molden, were scored by Southwestern over the remainder of the game. Wayne County took advantage of this lack of offense from the Warriors late, even getting Southwestern’s lead to single digits. Alley had the game’s last six points in fact for the Cardinals. Wayne County just didn’t have enough time to come back from their deficit late though and Southwestern prevailed 51-42 in a game that was much closer than many pundits expected.
Southwestern was led by double digit scoring from Kinsley Molden and Kaylee Young with 18 and 15 points respectively. Ayden Smiddy had eight points and nine assists in an almost double-double performance. Other scorers included Jessalyn Flynn with five, McKenzie Williams with three and Jordyn McDonald with two. McDonald also had a team-high six rebounds in the win. Wayne County was led by a game-high 21 points from Sydney Alley.
The Lady Warriors improve to 7-6 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday, as they travel to Bowling Green to take on Henderson County in the German American Bank Classic. Tip time for that game is scheduled for noon on Saturday.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
