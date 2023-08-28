The Cougar Prowl Invitational hosted by Somerset Christian was held on Saturday and featured the local cross country teams competing. Southwestern had two runners place the highest of all local runners in their races and overall the local teams had solid days on the field on a rather warm Saturday morning.
In the girls’ varsity race, Southwestern senior Shaye Seiber finished in second place with a time of 19:47.70. Pulaski County sophomore Maggie Bertram finished in 10th place with a time of 21:36.45, while her fellow sophomore teammate Hannah Murray finished 18th with a time of 22:53.96.
Other local finishers included Pulaski senior Sydney Martin in 20th with a time of 23:01.82, Pulaski sophomore Gracie Burton in 21st with a time of 23:17.13, Southwestern senior Madeline Peterson in 22nd with a time of 23:50.14, Somerset Christian freshman Hayden Webb in 24th with a time of 24:07.42, Southwestern eighth grader Shelby Lockard in 26th with a time of 24:11.99 and Southwestern sophomore Olivia Huff in 29th with a time of 24:49.47.
Pulaski also had freshman Maliyah Swinney finish 33rd in a time of 25:34.16, freshman Cinthya Deceano Lopez finish 62nd in a time of 34:58.39 and freshman Hailey Slaven finish 63rd in a time of 34:59.55. The Maroons finished fourth as a team with a total of 100 points.
Southwestern had freshman Caroline Turner finish 56th with a time of 30:56.26. The Warriors finished fifth as a team with a total of 118 points.
Somerset Christian also had freshman Mayah Edens finish 40th with a time of 26:58.68 and eighth grader Zea Smalley finish 47th with a time of 28:38.65.
In the boys’ varsity race, Southwestern senior Zabrey Bortz was the top local finisher in 11th place with a time of 18:18.64, while his freshman teammate Hunter Troxtle finished 28th with a time of 19:02.77. Other finishers for the Warriors were sophomore Drew Kelly in 41st with a time of 19:31.68, sophomore Jackson Couch in 47th with a time of 20:24.53, sophomore Michael Seiber in 59th with a time of 20:50.86, sophomore Tyler Phelps in 79th with a time of 21:59.25, sophomore Bryce Bateman in 82nd with a time of 22:10.55, freshman Hayden Cummins in 83rd with a time of 22:16.86 and junior Griffin Epperson in 103rd with a time of 23:52.68. The Warriors finished seventh as a team with 175 total points.
Somerset’s top finisher was eighth grader Cameron Underwood, who finished 51st with a time of 20:38.34, followed by junior John Lackey in 66th with a time of 21:13.85. Other finishers included eighth grader Tripp Hoseclaw in 96th with a time of 23:19.26, senior Charlie Wilson in 112th with a time of 26:25.85, junior Quinn Weddle in 118th with a time of 30:16.92 and junior Noah Towler in 120th with a time of 32:34.66. The Jumpers finished 12th as a team with 338 total points.
Pulaski’s top finisher was junior Logan Stamper in 64th place with a time of 21:09.43, followed by sophomore Cole Barron in 85th with a time of 22:27.76. Other finishers included sophomore Matthew Wright in 100th with a time of 23:44.13, sophomore Micah Super in 102nd with a time of 23:44.13, junior Landon Stevens in 104th with a time of 24:07.98 and sophomore Tristan Louthen in 117th with a time of 30:08.53. The Maroons came in 13th as a team with 353 total points.
Somerset Christian junior Isaac Edens came in 84th with a time of 22:22.30, while his fellow junior teammate Conrad Martin came in 105th with a time of 24:09.68.
