Members of the Southwestern High School cross country team recently participated in the Publix Atlanta Marathon weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. The team watched the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials on Saturday prior to running in their respective races on Sunday morning. Nathanael Turner, Kate Golden, Trevor Hansen, Caleb Perrin, and Madeline Peterson all ran the half-marathon, while A.J. Perrin, Sydney Hansen, and Isaac Turner participated in the 5K race.
Southwestern High runners compete in Atlanta
Obituaries
Earl Dean Bastin, 83, Somerset, passed away Sunday March 8, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center. Arrangements pending and will be announced by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Luther Roberts, 73, of Eubank, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. www.morrisandhislope.com
