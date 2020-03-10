Southwestern High runners compete in Atlanta

Submitted Photo

Members of the Southwestern High School cross country team recently participated in the Publix Atlanta Marathon weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. The team watched the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials on Saturday prior to running in their respective races on Sunday morning. Nathanael Turner, Kate Golden, Trevor Hansen, Caleb Perrin, and Madeline Peterson all ran the half-marathon, while A.J. Perrin, Sydney Hansen, and Isaac Turner participated in the 5K race.