Southwestern holds off Cougars to snap losing streak

The Southwestern High School boys basketball team was ahead of Somerset Christian School by only one point, 41-40, at the start of the fourth quarter. But Southwestern junior Campbell Coffey hit back-to-back three pointers to give the Warriors enough room to pull out a 63-54 win over the Cougars on Monday at the Wigwam.
"Coffey was absolutely huge tonight, and hats off to him because the hard work paid off that kid," Southwestern High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "He has been in the gym and getting shots up on his own and it paid off. Coffey shot the ball 16 times. He has went five games without shooting the ball 16 times. So he stepped up huge for us tonight."
Coffey ended the night with a career-high and game-high 23 points, and pulled down six rebounds. Southwestern senior Andrew Jones had his second straight double-double with18 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
After a JJ Hutchinson layup, a Coffey putback and a Hutchinson three-footer, Southwestern ran out to their largest lead of the night a 41-30 early in the third quarter. However, Somerset Christian closed out the third quarter on a 10 to 0 run off two made free throws by Luke Atwood, a putback by Noah Brummett and back-to-back three-point plays by Ethan Warrren – who scored three on an 'and one' and hit three free throws after getting fouled from beyond the arc. Southwestern's double-digit lead was cut to one point at the end of the third.
After Coffey hit his two treys, Southwestern lived at the free throw line for most of the final quarter. Southwestern's Jones hit seven of the Warriors' 14 made free throws in the fourth quarter. Two three-pointers by Warren and one by Noah Brummett kept the Cougars close in the final quarter, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors to snap their 12-game losing streak that dated back to Dec. 11of last year.
"We needed a win desperately," Dunbar stated. "We've just about been in every single game to give ourselves a shot at winning, no matter what the final score has been. We needed to get the monkey off our back. We needed to get a win."
The two teams stayed close with Southwestern leading 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, while Coffey scored nine of the Warriors' 16 first quarter points. Atwood connected on two treys in the first stanza to pace the Cougars.
Somerset Christian took their only lead of the game after freshman Elijah Ray scored five consecutive points on a layup and an old fashion three-point play. With the Cougars leading 19-18, the Warriors reeled off 10 unanswered points to go up 28-19 midway through the second period. Eli Meece hit a trey, Coffey scored on a layup, Conner Hudson hit a three-pointer and Hutchinson scored on a layup.
With 1:34 left in the first half, Somerset Christian's Noah Brummett hit a three-pointer to pull the Cougars within three at 31-28. However, Southwestern's Brody Perkins scored inside and Hutchinson scored on a layup to give the Warriors a 35-28 halftime lead.
For the Warriors, JJ Hutchinson scored nine points, Conner Hudson scored seven points, Eli Meece scored three points, Brody Perkins scored two points and Heagan Galloway scored one point. Galloway, Coffey and Perkins had six rebounds each.
Ethan Warren led the Cougars with 17 points, and Noah Brummett scored 14 points. Luke Atwood and Brayden Moore scored eight points each. Elijah Ray scored five points and Ethan Meggs scored two points. Moore and Meggs had five rebounds each. Moore also had five assists.
Southwestern (4-19) will travel to Bryan Station on Friday. Somerset Christian (9-17) will host Trinity Christian on Monday, Feb. 7.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
