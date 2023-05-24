For the second straight day, Southwestern and Somerset squared off in regional tournament action. It was the softball teams’ turn on Wednesday, as the 48th District champion in the Warriors took on the hosting 47th District runner-ups in the Lady Jumpers. The Jumpers took the lone contest between the two rivals earlier in the season and arguably were the favorites heading into the night cap of day two of the 12th Region Tournament.
Southwestern got off to a hot start and took an early lead against Somerset. The Jumpers chipped away at the lead in the later stages of the contest but fell one run short, with the Warriors advancing 6-5 over their rivals. Head coach Kevin Dalton was understandably jovial following the win.
“We’ve been through a lot and a lot of injuries, like 68 games that our starters have missed due to injury. When Pulaski beat us the way they beat us earlier in the season, we changed. It was a blessing in disguise,” he explained
Somerset got a base runner on to begin the first inning, as Jazlynn Shadoan, returning from an injury suffered in district, reached off an error following an infield hit. Sidney Hansen, returning to the mound after suffering an injury, grabbed her first strikeout to retire the first batter. She grabbed another strikeout before walking Carly Cain.
Brynn Troxell led off the bottom of the first with a shot to center field for a single. It didn’t take long for the Warriors to score their first run, as on the very next pitch Kylie Dalton smacked the ball to deep right field for an RBI double that gave Southwestern a 1-0 lead quickly. A Cain strikeout stopped the hot start of the Warriors, but not for long, with Jordyn McDonald slapping a line drive to right field for an RBI single that made it 2-0.
An error in the infield allowed Arabella Lowery to reach safely and brought home the third run of the inning. Raegan Peters was thrown out at first for the final out, but not before the Warriors created space between them and their rivals.
Kayleigh Bartley had a big hit in the top of the second for a double. Kennadi Asher got aboard after being hit by a pitch. A Maddie Lynn sacrifice bunt put both runners into scoring position but also gave Somerset just one out to work with, with the Jumpers soon being retired.
A one-out single from Abigayle Peters in the bottom of the second inning got the Warriors started. A shot from Dalton to deep left field went past an outfielder and gave her an RBI triple for her efforts, making the score 4-0. Another throwing error allowed Whitescarver to reach base and gave the Warriors five runs on the evening before the end of the frame.
A single from Cain gave Somerset two players on base with one out in the top of the third. That was all they could muster however.
Hansen hit a lead-off single to begin the bottom of the third. An RBI single from Macie Gwin made the score 6-0, but Gwin was tagged out trying to make it to second base to retire the side.
It was a quick top of the fourth for Somerset, as the Jumpers went three up and three down. Troxell cut off the throw from the outfield to and threw to third to get the final out.
Abigayle Peters had a blooper of a hit land in the infield for a single to begin the bottom of the fourth. Bartley made a diving grab in center for the second out before a line drive single from Whitescarver. The Warriors still led 6-0 after a pop fly was caught for the last out of the frame.
Shadoan again grabbed a hit in the top of the fifth on a lead-off single. A drive down the right field line by Mollie Lucas gave Somerset runners on the corners with one out. The Jumpers then scored their first run of the game off a throwing error. Whitescarver had a great catch deep down the left field line for the second out, before another throwing error made the score 6-2.
Another error allowed Bartley to reach base and made the score 6-3. Hansen recorded a strikeout for the final out, although Somerset had already cut their deficit in half.
It was Southwestern’s turn for a fast inning in the bottom of the fifth, as they only sent three batters to the plate. Cain struck out the final two batters of the inning.
Emry Pyles hit a two-out double to deep left field in the top of the sixth. A belter from Lucas to deep right field gave her an RBI double that made the score 6-4. Another throwing error brought the Lady Jumpers within one at 6-5, with the tying run on second. A throw from Hanah Ellis retired the final batter, with the Warriors still clinging on to their lead.
Somerset was down to their final three outs after a quick bottom of the sixth. Hansen somehow caught a line drive straight to her for the first out. McDonald then caught a hard struck ball for the final out, giving Southwestern a hard-fought 6-5 victory over Somerset.
Coach Dalton was excited over his team’s opponent in the next round as well.
“It’s destiny for us to play Boyle County in region every year. Our girls are ready. I said at the beginning of the season we would be playing our best softball of the season come May and we are. I’m excited for the challenge,” he expounded.
Dalton led the Warriors with two RBI’s, while both McDonald and Gwin each had an RBI apiece. Hansen faired well in her return to the mound, allowing five runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out five.
Lucas, Goforth and Bartley each had an RBI in the ball game. Cain, in her final game as a Lady Jumper, allowed six runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out seven.
Southwestern will move on to the 12th Region semifinals on Thursday, where they will face off against Boyle County in a rematch of last year’s finals at 8 p.m.
Somerset’s season comes to an end at 22-11. Best of wishes to the graduating Lady Jumpers in Carly Cain, Kayleigh Bartley and Maddie Lynn.
