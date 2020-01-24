Southwestern holds off McCreary Central to remain perfect in district

STEARNS - Wins are never easy in the 48th District, and that certainly was the case in the Southwestern High School boys basketball team's 47-40 road win over McCreary Central High School on Thursday.
Cole Dysinger led the Warriors with 12 points, while Hunter Coffey added 10 points.
Andrew Smith and Brayden Sims both scored 7 points each. Jon Wood scored 5 points, Chase Eastham scored 3 points and Tanner McKee scored 2 points.
Brayden Sims pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds in the Warriors district win.
Southwestern is a perfect 3-0 in district play and 12-9 on the season. The Warriors will play Bel County on Friday, Jan. 24, in the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.