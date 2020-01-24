Southwestern holds off McCreary Central to remain perfect in district

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early then a few snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.