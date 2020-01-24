Southwestern holds off McCreary Central to remain perfect in district

Hunter Coffey

STEARNS - Wins are never easy in the 48th District, and that certainly was the case in the Southwestern High School boys basketball team's 47-40 road win over McCreary Central High School on Thursday.

Cole Dysinger led the Warriors with 12 points, while Hunter Coffey added 10 points.

Andrew Smith and Brayden Sims both scored 7 points each. Jon Wood scored 5 points, Chase Eastham scored 3 points and Tanner McKee scored 2 points.

Brayden Sims pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds in the Warriors district win.

Southwestern is a perfect 3-0 in district play and 12-9 on the season. The Warriors will play Bel County on Friday, Jan. 24, in the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase.

