Southwestern holds off Somerset Christian for close win  

While the Somerset Cougars basketball team made a comeback, the Southwestern Warriors held them off to take a 72-63 victory last night at Somerset Christian.
“I feel fortunate to have a win under our belt tonight,” said Southwestern head coach Chris Baker. “I give a lot of credit to Somerset Christian. I thought they played exceptionally well. They really pushed us and made us test ourselves to try to find a way to win. They forced us to have people rise to the occasion and make plays when we needed it. Thought we got some great minutes out of Heagan Galloway tonight. Really pleased with the way he played. Lukas Maybrier was big for us in the first half, and really kept us in the game and helped us build a lead. I thought in the second half that Eli Meece and Campbell Coffey did things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet, as did Brody Perkins. Evan Smith and Andrew Jones really didn’t play at the high level that we’re accustomed to tonight and struggled. But their teammates were there to pick them up and that’s what counts.”
Southwestern led by twelve at halftime, but the Cougars shot out of the gate after the break and broke down the scoring deficit.
Somerset Christian began the third period with an 11-2 run that featured a three point play by junior Braydon Moore, an inside basket by junior David Crubaugh, and a three each from junior Luke Atwood, and sophomore Noah Brummett.
The two from the Warriors during the run was a driving layup by senior Evan Smith and the run cut the Southwestern lead to just three points at 44-41.
Despite the run by the Cougars, Southwestern closed the third out scoring Somerset Christian 15-9 and led 59-50 heading into the fourth quarter.
In that remaining portion of the third, Southwestern had an inside bucket by senior Lukas Maybrier, six from senior Andrew Jones off a three ball and three point play, an inside shot from sophomore Heagan Galloway, a free shot from sophomore Eli Meece, and four from Smith from a pair of free throws and a mid range jumper.
On the other side, the Cougars had seven from Atwood from a driving layup, mid range shot, and three ball, and a driving bucket by Moore.
The Warriors turned it up a notch on defense in the fourth to hold onto their lead and leave Somerset Christian with a 72-63 victory.
During the fourth, Southwestern had a driving layup from Maybrier, a three and pair of free shots from Smith, a driving bucket by Jones, and a mid range shot and shot from inside the paint by Galloway.
The Cougars had an inside shot from Crubaugh, a put back shot by Brummett, a three, pair of free throws, and inside basket from Atwood, and a steal and driving layup from Moore.
Early in the game, it was Southwestern who started out with all the momentum. They outscored the Cougars 19-9 in the opening period to get ahead early.
During the first, the Warriors had five from Maybrier, eight from Meece, two from Smith, and four from Perkins, while Somerset Christian had six from Atwood and three from senior Aaron Crubaugh.
Despite being held to just nine in the first, the Cougars bounced back on offensive and scored 21 points in the second. However, Southwestern still outscored them by two.
Somerset Christian had five from Atwood, nine from Moore, five from D. Crubaugh, and two from Brummett in the second, and the Warriors had nine from Smith, five from Maybrier, two from Jones, one from senior Laiken Nazario, and six from Galloway.
Top players for each team would be Atwood for Somerset Christian, and Smith for Southwestern. Atwood scored 26 and kept coming up with buckets for the Cougars when they needed one most. Smith led the Warriors in scoring with 22.
The game advanced Southwestern to 7-6 and dropped Somerset Christian to 2-13. The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow night where they will face Danville Christian on the road, a team they beat earlier this season. The Warriors next game is Friday and it will be a district matchup against McCreary Central, who they beat in a close game on the road earlier this season, at home.
“Going forward we have to get healthy,” said coach Baker. “Laiken Nazario was finally able to see some action tonight, though limited I thought he gave us a lift. We just have to continue to improve in every facet of the game.”
SWHS - 19 - 23 - 17 - 13 - 72
SCS - 9 - 21 - 20 - 13 - 63
Southwestern - Smith 22, Maybrier 14, Galloway 12, Jones 10, Meece 9, Perkins 4, Nazario 1.
Somerset Christian - Atwood 26, Moore 16, Brummett 9, D. Crubaugh 9, A. Crubaugh 3.
