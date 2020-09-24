Southwestern holds off Somerset Christian

Senior John Noyola puts in a goal early to help his Warriors to a 1-0 win over the Somerset Christian Cougars last night at Southwestern.
After an early attempt by sophomore Cougar Samuel Phelps that was saved by freshman Gavin Lawson, and attempt by junior Warrior Hayden Shadoan that was just over the net, Southwestern made a play for the goal.
With just under 25 minutes left on the clock in the first period, Shadoan passed to Noyola who took the ball in stride and drove it into the net just out of reach of Cougar senior goalkeeper Aaron Crubaugh.
"It was nice to get a win," said Southwestern head coach Sean McBride. "We've been struggling all season with a lack of consistent play. Even tonight we played a great first half, then went away from our possession mindset in the second half. That's something we've done all year, playing the second half with poor play. The difference tonight is we held strong defensively. We have some young pieces, so we're learning from mistakes in some areas. We've got to play the full eighty minutes."
After Noyola's goal, Shadoan attempted another shot that was just over the net again. A few minutes after Shadoan's attempt, Noyola attempted his second of the night, but it was intercepted by Crubaugh.
Two minutes apart under the 20 minute mark in the first period, the Cougars attempted back to back shots, one by senior Joshua Stein and another by Phelps, but both shots were saved by Lawson to keep the Somerset Christian off the board.
Late in the period, Noyola attempted another two kicks that were saved by Crubaugh, and Shadoan just missed out on a goal when he sent a penalty kick attempt over the net.
After the halftime break, Shadoan nearly put in a long shot goal, but it hit the bar on the top of the net and deflected out of the box.
Midway through the second period, Crubaugh got another save on an attempt by Noyola.
The Cougars desperately tried to even the score with attempts from Phelps, freshman Gabe Baker, sophomore Braeden Meadows, junior Luke Atwood, and sophomore Noah Brummett. However, each of their six attempts were unsuccessful, and three of them were saved by Lawson.
The Warriors also had a late attempt by Shadoan, but the kick was caught by Crubaugh and the game ended with the Warriors on top 1-0.
The win by the Southwestern Warriors gave them a 2-5 record on the season and they will be back in action at home tomorrow morning at 10:30 AM where they will face off with the Whitley County Colonels who are currently 4-1-1. The Somerset Christian Cougars dropped to 2-4 and they will also play tomorrow where they will meet with the Trinity Christian Titans who are currently 0-3, on the road at 5:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.