Southwestern hosted Mercer County on Saturday, with the last time these two teams met being the historic double overtime game in the 12th Region Semi-Finals last year that was won by the Warriors.
Southwestern would scrape by the Lady Titans in this one, winning 3-2. Senior Carinne Souders would score two goals, while another senior in Haylee Flynn would score the other goal. Fellow senior Jadyn Campbell would log an assist for the Warriors.
