The Southwestern Warriors hosted The Island Warrior Invitational on Tuesday at the General Burnside Island Golf Course to kick off the 2023 season for our local girls’ golf teams. Golfers from 15 different schools were in attendance for the event. South Warren came out in first place with a combined score of 345, with Madison Southern and Wayne County coming in second and third with scores of 369 and 373 respectively.
Southwestern placed highest among teams attending, finishing with a total team score of 404. Ansley Mounce was the highest finisher for the Warriors, ending with a score of 89, while her sister Morgan Mounce finished with a score of 98. Grace Honeycutt finished with a score of 110, Jenna Phillips finished with a 122, Ary Lamoree finished with a 153 and Kelbie Troutman finished with a 107 to wrap up their individual scorers.
Pulaski finished with a total team score of 453, led by Raegan New’s individual score of 93. Madeline Butcher finished with a score of 102, followed by Haylee Whitis and Shelbi Sellers with scores of 117 and 141 respectively.
Somerset only had two golfers representing them at the event, with Kamryn Cooper having the highest local individual score with an 86, while her teammate Avery Branscum finished with a score of 137.
