Southwestern leaves Madison Southern with a victory

Last night, the Lady Warriors got their seventh straight win with a 62-41 victory over the Madison Southern Lady Eagles on the road.
Senior Marissa Loveless was the top player for the Lady Warriors on the night leading them in both points and rebounds with 16 points and 5 rebounds.
Senior Alexa Smiddy and junior Kaylee Young also reached double figure scoring on the night with Smiddy at 13, and Young at 10. Then, Kylie Foreman, Ayden Smiddy, Kinsley Molden, Sara Neal, and Kamryn Hall all chipped in as well.
For the Lady Eagles, Reece Estep led them in scoring with 14 points, and Samantha Cornelison and Lacie Parks also hit double digits with 10 each.
Southwestern opened the night very good defensively holding Madison Southern to just six points in the first and leading 14-6 heading into the second.
However, the Lady Eagles bounced back and outscored the Lady Warriors 14-11 in the second period to cut the Southwestern lead to five at 25-20 heading into halftime.
After the break, the Lady Warriors got their offense going and transitioned back to the level of defensive play they had in the first quarter by outscoring Madison Southern 18-9 in the third to lead 43-29 heading into the fourth.
Southwestern also closed with their strongest offensive period of the night and outscored the Lady Eagles 19-12 in the fourth to get the 21 point victory.
The win put the Lady Warriors at 15-3 on the season, and they will play their last regular season matchup against Marshall County Saturday at home.
SWHS - 14 - 11 - 18 - 19 - 62
MSHS - 6 - 14 - 9 - 12 - 41
Southwestern - Loveless 16, Al. Smiddy 13, Young 10, Foreman 8, Ay. Smiddy 8, Molden 3, Neal 3, Hall 1.
Madison Southern - Estep 14, Cornelison 10, Parks 10, Flannery 3, Daniels 2, Wooten 2.
