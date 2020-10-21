Southwestern loses a heartbreaker to Boyle County

Last night at Clara Morrow Field, the Boyle County Lady Rebels soccer team knocked off the Southwestern Warriors 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the 12th Region Girls Soccer Tournament.
After the first period, the teams were tied 1-1 and defense ruled majority of the second half.
However, with fourteen and a half minutes left in the game, Lady Rebel sophomore Peyton Bugg dribbled through the pressure of multiple Warriors defenders in the box. Junior Lady Warrior goalkeeper Riley Sumner dove for the ball to try and stop her run, but Bugg nailed it into the net as Sumner made her jump.
Southwestern switched to sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Tyler for the rest of the game, and she saved back to back Rebel attempts by senior Hailey Cannon and junior Alexus Phegley to keep Boyle from further extending their lead.
Late in the game, the Lady Warriors had an attempt from junior Kelsey Miller that senior Rebel goalkeeper Alyssa Montgomery dove on to stop.
With just forty seconds left to play, Southwestern was given a penalty kick opportunity just past midfield. Sophomore Carrine Souders took the shot at the net, and had the distance, but her kick fell just left of the net.
The Lady Rebels were able to control for the remaining seconds of the game and won to advance on in 12th Region.
"I thought we played a little tight and nervous in the first ten minutes, but after that we settled and played really hard," said Southwestern head coach Nick Stringer. "We didn't play as well as we are capable of. We left some good chances out there and had a couple small mistakes in the back, but credit to Boyle County as they were able to capitalize on their chances."
Early in the game, Boyle quickly got on the scoreboard. After a miss to the right by Bugg, Cannon shot in a long ball to the left corner of the net to give her Lady Rebels a lead with 36 minutes left to play in the first half.
The Lady Warriors first attempt came with just under 35 minutes left to play in the opening period, when Miller took a shot that was just left of the net.
Each team took multiple shots throughout the first half of the first period, but each goalkeeper, Sumner and Montgomery, had two saves to keep the other team out of their nets.
Southwestern roared with excitement when Miller seemingly sent a goal into the left corner of the net off a pass from Souders, but the goal was called off and the Lady Warriors trailed one after an extremely close call.
Despite losing out on their goal, Southwestern continued to battle and with just over 10 minutes left on the clock, senior Angela Wilson knocked in a goal off a corner kick assist from Souders to even the score 1-1 heading the second half.
For the remaining ten minutes, the Lady Warriors attacked the net with attempts from junior Rebekah Clark, Miller, and sophomore Haylee Flynn. Montgomery saved all three shot attempts to keep the game tied.
At the start of the second half, Boyle controlled the ball very well and took multiple attempts. However, Sumner was very active and saved four shots early in the period.
Despite the hard fought battle by the Lady Warriors, Boyle was able to close out the game on top.
The Southwestern Lady Warriors closed their season with an overall record of 10-4-1. Boyle County advanced to the 12th Region semi finals where they will face off with Mercer County tonight at Clara Morrow Field.
"We are just so thankful to get the entire season in for our seniors," said coach Stringer. "I told them tonight, I couldn't have asked for a better group to lead us through this season. They are thoughtful, respectful, and never complain. We are really going to miss them. We have a lot of experience coming back next year plus close to ninety percent of our goal scoring returning. We will continue to expect our team to excel on the field, in the classroom, and in the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.