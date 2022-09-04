Coming off of a blowout 59-20 victory over West Jessamine in their home-opener last week, the Warriors hit the road again this week and were faced with the tough task of taking on the Simon Kenton Pioneers. Both teams were 2-0 heading into this one, and Southwestern was looking to keep up the momentum they built for themselves last week as they showed a much more balanced attack on offense.
It would be all Simon Kenton early, however, as the Warriors found themselves in a 13-0 hole early and needing to find that same comeback magic they had in week one when they defeated Madison Southern. Southwestern found just that, as they rattled off five touchdowns in a row to end up taking home another win by a score of 34-19.
Southwestern senior Maddox Mink made the first big play of the game in the first quarter as he found the opposing quarterback for a sack. Simon Kenton senior quarterback Chase Crone would find revenge though, as he found senior receiver Chase Williams for a 46-yard completion and followed that up with an eight-yard touchdown pass to junior Kaleb Bleier to put the Pioneers up 7-0 after just three minutes of game time.
The Warriors would open their first offensive possession with a pass from junior quarterback Collin Burton to senior Brody Perkins for a gain of 24 yards. The Pioneers got the ball back, where Southwestern junior Kolton Goff had the second sack of the game for the Warriors. Eventually, sophomore Jonas Gallagher would recover a fumble to give Southwestern possession of the ball once again.
However, their possession wouldn't last long, and eventually Simon Kenton was driving once again. Bleier would manage to rush the ball for a 27-yard gain before Crone would keep the ball for an eight-yard quarterback keeper, increasing the Pioneers' lead to 13-0.
The first quarter was drawing close to a close before a weather delay due to lightning would be called, with it being close to a three-hour delay before the game could be properly started back up again.
The weather delay seemed to be just what the Warriors needed though, as it seemed their offense had a new life coming out of it. On the ensuing Southwestern possession in the second quarter, a targeting penalty on the Pioneers would give the Warriors a little extra boost down the field. Then, the rushing attack started to rear its head. Sophomore Lucas McKee would break out a 30-yard run to get the Warriors on the right side of the field. Junior Christian Walden would rush for 33 yards combined during this drive, including a one-yard rush for the first Southwestern touchdown of the day, as the score was now 13-6 as the Warriors failed a two-point conversion.
Junior Nikolas Tucker would have a big tackle to force a Simon Kenton fourth-down on the next possession. The Warriors would get the ball back and that's when senior Tanner Wright found his first open lane of the game, rushing for a 48-yard touchdown that would tie the game up 13-13. The two teams would go into halftime tied up.
Coming out of the break, Walden would have a rush of 60 yards to get the Warriors back into the redzone early. Wright would then have a short one-yard touchdown rush to give him touchdown number two of the game and give Southwestern their first lead of the game at 20-13.
Simon Kenton senior CJ Heflin would force a Southwestern fumble later in the third quarter to grab some positive momentum for the Pioneers, before the Southwestern defense would stand strong and force a turnover-on-downs to grab the ball right back.
The Warriors would then complete their biggest pass play of the night, as Burton would find senior Mason Hibbard for a 43-yard completion. A third touchdown of the night would follow from Wright as he would find the endzone from 29 yards out, assisted by a big block from Walden to clear the lane for him. This would put Southwestern up 27-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
On the next Southwestern possession, another Burton to Hibbard completion would net the Warriors a gain of 24 yards. As the Warriors moved closer to the goal line, Mink was handed the ball and managed to score a touchdown from four yards out, increasing the Southwestern lead to 34-13, in what may be the first offensive touchdown in the high school career of the defensive specialist.
Simon Kenton would add one more touchdown in the final minutes of this one following a four-yard touchdown rush from backup freshman quarterback Tucker Ober. The Warriors would then go into victory formation, and after 2 kneels, would take home a hard-fought victory 34-19. This was also win number 50 in the career of head coach Jason Foley.
The Warriors had 417 yards on offense and allowed 386 on defense. 324 of those 417 yards were rushing yards. Burton was 4-9 with 93 yards passing, while Walden led the rushing crew with 13 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown. Wright would add three more touchdowns to his season total, along with having 125 yards. Senior kicker Caleb Moore was 4-4 on extra points in this one as well.
Southwestern improves to 3-0 on the season and will have their bye week this week. They will next be in action on September 16th at home against Mercer County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.