Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, poor drainage and urbanized areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms could produce localized rainfall exceeding 2 inches in an hour or exceeding 3 inches in 3 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&