Tuesday night, the Southwestern Warriors were back at home hosting the Danville Admirals. After back-to-back losses at Barren County, they were ready to get down to business.
Even with Southwestern’s 7-6 record, the Warriors were not intimidated by the 11-3 Danville Admirals. It was a great game from the beginning. The game saw 11 lead changes, four ties, a 16-3 run by Danville and the largest lead being in favor of Danville 62-50. At the end, the Warriors just didn’t have enough offensive firepower, falling by a score of 71-69. Head coach Jeron Dunbar, despite the loss, felt it was a good effort by his group.
“It was a hard fought game. We had plenty of opportunities. Down 10 with a minute left and we cut it to a one possession game. I’m proud of the fight. The rest are things that are fixable. We didn’t handle pressure well in the third quarter and that gave Danville a little edge. We still had opportunities late in the game. Not hustling back on run outs cost us a bucket or two and missing back-to-back free throw box outs hurt. All in all, we are extremely close to being a dangerous team. We just have to do the little things better and more consistent,” he explained
The Admirals and Warriors were neck and neck the whole first quarter, finishing in a 17-17 tie.
The second quarter was just as tight as the first, ending with the Warriors taking the lead into halftime at 30-28.
The Admirals came out ready to play and took a 42-33 lead with 5:23 left in the third quarter.
The third quarter brought physicality throughout for both team, with the Warriors reducing the Admirals lead to just 48-44 to end the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was full of foul shots from both sides. The Admirals came out taking everything off the glass, forcing turnovers and making shots.
Southwestern ended up having looks towards the end of the game to bring the game even closer, but Danville eventually prevailed by a score of 71-69.
Southwestern was led in scoring by three players scoring in double figures. Campbell Coffey with 17, Eli Meece with 16 and Connor Hudson with 14.
The Danville Admirals were led in scoring by four players in double figures. Junior Owens Barnes had 16, senior Jarius Bryant had 15, sophomore Demauriah Brown had 14 and senior Jalen Dunn had 11.
Southwestern, now 7-7 on the season, will travel to Lincoln County on, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
