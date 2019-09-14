Southwestern no match for Cards

For the second game in a row and the third time in four ballgames, Southwestern came up on the losing end.
After falling to Knox Central on the road last week, the Southwestern Warriors fell to 1-3 on the season with a 44-6 loss to Wayne County last night at the Reservation.
The visiting Cardinals of Wayne County would jump out to a 24-0 lead in the opening quarter, and they wouldn't look back for the remainder of the night. The Cardinals rattled off 44 unanswered points before Southwestern found the end zone for the inaugural time of the evening with less than a minute left in the ballgame.
With an early field goal, Wayne County got out to a 3-0 advantage over the Warriors. Following a Warrior fumble, Braedon Sloan, who came into the ballgame averaging right at 200 rushing yards per game, gave Wayne County a 10-0 lead with a seven-yard run. Thanks to a Brody Weaver to Thomas Spencer 30-yard touchdown pass and a 27-yard score from Sloan, the Cardinals ran their lead out to a 24-0 margin with 51 seconds left to play in the first period.
The Cardinals' final score of the half came on an electrifying play from Sloan, who zigged and zagged his way into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown pass from Weaver. With Patrick Radilla's made kick, Wayne County went into halftime with a 31-0 lead over the Warriors.
Sloan, with 6:14 left to play in the third stanza, found the end zone from 15 yards out for another Wayne County score. The extra point missed, but the Cardinals put the running clock into effect after running their lead out to 37-0.
Wayne County's final score of the night came on a Tanner Simpson two-yard touchdown run. Radilla's successful kick allowed the Cardinals to take a 44-0 lead.
With 48 seconds left to play in the ballgame, Southwestern scored their only touchdown of the contest on a 23-yard pass from Xavier Streeter to Chase Doan. The touchdown pass would cut the Wayne County lead to 44-6, which would be the final score.
Southwestern failed to reach triple-digit yardage in both passing and rushing, as they finished with 92 rushing yards and 95 passing yards. Wayne County racked up 167 rushing yards and 160 passing yards in the 38-point win.
Sloan led the charge for Wayne County with 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Sloan also had one catch for a 57-yard touchdown.
Giddeon Brainard was Southwestern's leading rusher, racking up 36 yards on eight attempts. Streeter had 29 rushing yards on ten attempts, while Doan ran the ball on ten occasions for 28 yards. Streeter went had seven completions for 81 passing yards and a lone score.
Despite the loss, the Warriors' season is far from over. In fact, Southwestern lost three of their first four games of the 2011 season, which was the same year that they went on to win the program's only regional championship.
After a brief, one-game homestand at the Reservation, the Warriors will travel to Winchester for a matchup with the Cardinals of George Rogers Clark (GRC). The Southwestern-GRC game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night in Winchester.
Follow Michael Childers on Twitter - @MChilders_22
