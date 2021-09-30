Southwestern, North Laurel set to collide

What better way to kick off district play, than feature a football game between two clubs with only one loss between them?
That will be the scenario on Friday night at Southwestern's Reservation, when the undefeated and 5-0 North Laurel Jaguars roll into town to square off against a 4-1 Warrior team in their district opener.
In other action involving local teams, the 3-3 Pulaski County Maroons -- winners of their last two games -- will host the winless and reeling South Laurel Cardinals at PC Field.
Meanwhile, the 1-5 Somerset Briar Jumpers -- still looking for their first win of the season on the field -- will remain on the road on Friday night, traveling east to take on the 3-3 Hazard Bulldogs.
And Wayne County -- coming off a 24-7 setback to Warren East -- will host the Casey County Rebels at Jewell Field.
NORTH LAUREL AT SOUTHWESTERN
This will be the Warriors district opener, while North Laurel comes into tonight's contest fresh off a 61-8 beatdown over its rival, South Laurel, in the Jags district opener last week.
Southwestern meanwhile bounced back last week with a 35-14 win at Lincoln County, after that tough, 22-21 loss at Mercer County the week before.
If you like a ground and pound game, then you will be in Heaven tonight, as both of these clubs love running the football. Then again, North Laurel likes to air it out as well, so this one could possibly be a shootout.
The Jaguars have three players that have rushed for over 200 yards so far this season, led by Jayce Hatcher with 286 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Tucker Warren meanwhile has 253 yards rushing on the year and five TD's. Through the air, Warren has completed 56-76 pass attempts for 964 yards and 10 TD's, making North Laurel anything but one dimensional.
Southwestern is putting up rushing numbers at an alarming rate for opponents. Through five games, the Warriors have gained a total of 1,876 yards on the ground, for an average of 375.2 yards per contest.
The Warriors are led by the one-two punch of Tanner Wright and Giddeon Brainard, who have both been running roughshod over everybody.
Wright leads Southwestern with 551 yards rushing on the season with seven touchdowns, while Brainard has ran for 435 yards and five TD's.
"I like what we've been able to do so far this season on the ground, but we've got a lot of areas that we can improve upon as well," stated Southwestern head coach Jason Foley earlier this week.
Foley says his club has a tough opponent in its district opener in North Laurel -- a team that can be formidable on the ground with a very good rushing attack, and a squad that can hurt an opponent through the air. The Southwestern coach says the undefeated Jags can pose numerous problems defensively for any opponent.
"They're very balanced offensively," pointed out Foley. "In my opinion, they've very balanced with both the run and the pass, and their quarterback (Tucker Warren) makes the show go."
"He's a very elusive type kid, and makes plays on the move," added Foley. "He's a very smart player and very heady. He can run it and he can pass it, and he's just hard to try to contain in the pocket. He likes to get out of the pocket and just go make plays. They run it and pass it both, so we've got to be aware of their passing game as much as we do their running game."
While North Laurel comes into Friday night's game with a 5-0 mark, the Warriors are 4-1 on the season, but have yet to play a district contest.
The Jaguars are 1-0 in district play, thanks to last Friday's 61-8 win over South Laurel.
As coach Foley sees things, it's a new season beginning tonight, with a very important district game for both clubs. The Southwestern coach says arguably, Friday night's game is more important for his club since it's a home game for the Warriors.
"Everybody is 0-0 right now," stated Foley.
"You want to win your home games, especially home district games," continued the Warrior head coach. "It's hard enough and very difficult to win on the road. I knew North Laurel was going to be a very good team in the preseason. I really expected them to be up and coming, because they've got some really good kids. They had a good year last year with a lot of freshmen contributing, so a lot of those kids are sophomores now, and they've got a good group and they've got it going."
Kickoff for Friday night's game between Southwestern and North Laurel is 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel at Pulaski County
Just how bad have things gone for first-year head coach Jep Irwin and the Cards so far this year? Well, it's been ugly.
South Laurel is 0-6 on the season, with one of those losses being a 1-0 forfeit loss to Knox Central. The Cards have been outscored in the five games they have actually played by a total of 281-53. In their last three games -- losses to Madison Central, Rockcastle County, and North Laurel -- South Laurel has been outscored by a 182-21 margin. Yikes! It's been that kind of year for South Laurel.
Meanwhile, Pulaski County has won its last two games, after playing a brutal three-game stretch against Lexington Catholic, Boyle County, and Corbin -- all losses by the Maroons.
Since then, Johnny Hines and crew have posted a 41-14 win over Madison Southern, and then last week in the Maroons district opener, PC won on the road at Whitley County by a 35-20 margin.
In that contest last Friday night against the Colonels, quarterback Drew Polston threw for 162 yards and for four touchdowns, and Chandler Godby remained to be Polston's favorite target.
Godby hauled in five receptions last week for 58 yards, but three of those went for TD's.
Braden Gipson led Pulaski County in rushing in the win with 74 yards on 11 carries, and Pulaski County -- facing a South Laurel team that has given up over 60 points per game over its last three contests -- will be looking to add to the Cards miseries tonight on the Maroons home turf.
Kickoff for the game Friday night between the Maroons and Cardinals is set for 7:30 p.m.
Somerset at Hazard
The Briar Jumpers lost a tough one on the road last week, falling at Williamsburg to the Yellowjackets by a 21-14 margin.
Quarterback Josh Gross had a pretty good night throwing the football for Somerset, hitting on 22-32 pass attempts for 198 yards and a touchdown.
Guy Bailey rushed for 92 yards and a score, but it was not enough to get the Jumpers over the hump with their first win of the year in a game that was played.
Williamsburg proved to be just a little too much, adding to Somerset's frustrations this season. However, there's no time to feel down for Robbie Lucas and company.
On Friday night, the task at hand will not be any easier for Somerset.
Hazard is 3-3 on the season, and is coming off of last week's 23-7 loss to Danville, so the Bulldogs are going to be chomping at the bit to get a win on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs will present Somerset with a some problems defensively, as Daniel Howard's club can hurt teams with both the ground attack and through the air.
Quarterback Max Pelfrey has completed 47-87 pass attempts this season for 584 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Max Johnson meanwhile leads Hazard with 441 yards rushing and three TD's, so the Jumpers defense will have its work cut out for it again tonight on the road.
Kickoff for Friday night's game between Somerset and Hazard is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Casey County at Wayne County
Casey County brings only a 1-5 record into tonight's game at Jewell Field, but the Rebels are a dangerous team with the football.
The Rebels put up 35 points last week against a pretty good Taylor County squad, only to fall to the Cardinals by a final score of 52-35.
Quarterback Ethan Willoughby is a big kid with an electric arm. Willoughby has thrown for 931 yards this season and five touchdowns.
Elijah Pitman is Casey County's leading rusher on the year, with 814 yards on the ground and eight TD's.
For Wayne County -- now 3-2 on the season with last week's loss to Warren East -- the Cardinals are coming off of that 24-7 loss to the Raiders, in a game that only saw Tyler Guffey's club total just 103 yards of offense for the game.
Warren East meanwhile totaled 306 yards of total offense, rolling up 198 of those yards on the ground.
Wayne County's leading rusher last week was quarterback Antajuan Dumphord, who ran for 27 yards on 10 attempts.
Mason Burchett led Wayne County in receiving in last week's loss, hauling in three receptions for 38 yards. On Friday night, to have a chance against a Rebel team that can put up points in a hurry, the Cards must improve upon their offensive production. Having just over 100 yards of total offense will not get it done against Casey County, despite the fact the Rebels are just 1-5 on the season.
The Cards are at home once again on Friday night and should be favored against Casey County, but the Rebels have proven consistently this season they can put up points.
Kickoff for the Casey County--Wayne County game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.