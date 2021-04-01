Southwestern notches first win of the season

Thursday night at Southwestern, the Warriors baseball team racked up a lead early and held on to it for a 7-0 victory over the South Laurel Cardinals.
Junior Ian Maybrier pitched all seven innings for the Warriors and held South Laurel scoreless by allowing only two hits and two walks, and also slung six strikeouts. The rest of Southwestern's defense was outstanding as well as they finished the game without a single error.
Freshman Jonas Gallagher led the charge for the Warrior offense with two hits and three runs scored.
The Cardinals struggled defensively on the night as only one of Southwestern's seven runs was an earned run. They had five errors, and starting pitcher Lucas Mullins had a rough four innings allowing 6 runs, four hits, and three walks. Adam Harville relieved him and did not allow a hit in his two, but did allow two walks and a run.
The Warriors got started early with four runs in the first inning. First, Gallagher, who walked at the start of the inning, stole home on a wild pitch by Mullins. Then, sophomore Caleb Ramsey sent home senior Riley McBryce, who reached first on an error, with an RBI single. Towards the end of the inning senior Micah Mullins reached first on an error and sophomore courtesy runner Jon Cole and Ramsey reached home plate to give the Warriors a 4-0 lead.
Southwestern added another run in the bottom of the second when Gallagher, who singled earlier in the inning, was sent to home plate after a balk by Mullins.
After a quiet third inning, the Warriors added to their lead once again in the bottom of the fourth when Gallager, who singled at the start of the inning, scored off of a sacrifice ground out by Maybrier.
Like the third, the fifth inning was scoreless, but the Warriors added their final run in the bottom of the sixth. Senior Tyler Pumphrey, who walked early in the inning, reached home plate after a sacrifice fly ball by freshman Wyatt Morgan.
In the top of the seventh, Maybrier gave up his second hit of the game to start the inning, but countered it with three straight strikeouts to give his Warriors their first victory of the season.
The win gave Southwestern a 1-2 record and they will be back in action tonight where they will face the Bardstown Tigers at Green County in a Green County Wooden Bat Classic game.
SW 410 101 0 - 7 4 0
SL 000 000 0 - 0 2 5
2B - Marcum (SL). RBI - Maybrier, Morgan, Ramsey (SW).
