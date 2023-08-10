The Southwestern Warriors, looking to bounce back from a lackluster end to last season, began their 2023 campaign on the road, traveling to Danville to take on the Lady Admirals. Although the Warriors are much younger this season, Southwestern had a great team effort in this contest, with three different players scoring goals as the Warriors took the early season win by a score of 3-0.
Senior Cheyenne Phillips, junior Destiny Sadler and freshman Riley Thurman all scored goals in the contest, while junior Jessalyn Flynn recorded two assists. Junior goalkeeper Jaycee Daulton recorded a shutout in goal while also recording six saves.
Southwestern, now 1-0 to begin their season, will take on McCreary Central in district action on the road on Thursday before traveling to Corbin for a contest on Monday.
