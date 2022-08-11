After a heartbreaking loss against Somerset Christian on Monday night, Southwestern looked to prove that they were a team to be reckoned with in the 12th region taking on Whitley County at home, and they were ready to put some goals on the board, as they would end up winning this one 6-3.
Head coach of the Warriors Sean McBride was happy with his team’s effort in this game after the flat performance in their first outing
“I was very impressed with the way we played in the first half, but we missed a lot of offensive opportunities in the 2nd half,” the coach stated.
Just eight minutes in, senior Rami El-Halawany put a goal in the net. Two minutes later, senior Jack Wilson put another in the net to increase the Southwestern lead to 2-0.
Then, sophomore Dante Caballero found the net twice in just 1 minute of action to double the Warriors score to 4-0. Five minutes later, junior Matthew Sawyers for Whitely County scored the first goal for Whitley County, finally putting them on the board.
With sixteen minutes to go in the first half, Caleb Perrin found the net. Another minute later and Levi Harris found his way to the goal and put the ball in the net. The half would end with a score of 6-1.
Whitley County came out swinging to start the second half as Sawyers for would put in his 2nd goal of the night. Then in the 54th minute, Sawyers would put in his 3rd goal of the game to give himself the hat trick.
Southwestern would hold on for the 6-3 victory in this one. Both teams came to play and had some very physical moments. Southwestern may not have put any more goals on the board the second half but their defense the last twenty-six minutes is why they should make a great run this year in the 12th region.
Southwestern improves to one win and one loss after tonight’s game. The Warriors will play their next game at cross-county rival Pulaski County on Saturday August 13 at 7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.