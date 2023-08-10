The 2023 Cardinal Shootout, hosted by Wayne County, was held on Wednesday at General Burnside Island Golf Course. Southwestern, Pulaski and Somerset all had players present on a generally pleasant but warm day.
The Lady Cardinals won the tournament with a combined score of 363, with Madison Southern and Russell County finishing second and third with scores of 381 and 388 respectively.
Southwestern finished fourth among eight full teams at the tournament, with Ansley Mounce posting the low mark for the Lady Warriors with a 92. Gracie Honeycutt finished with a score of 98, while Morgan Mounce had a 100. Other scorers included Kelbie Trautman with a 111 and Jenna Phillips with a score of 140.
Pulaski County finished fifth among the schools, with Raegan New tying for the lowest score among local golfers with an 89, while Madeline Butcher finished with a 101. Haylee Whitis scored a 105 while Shelbi Sellers finished with 113 to wrap up the scoring for the Lady Maroons.
Somerset was represented by a lone golfer, that being Kamryn Cooper. She finished with a tie for the lowest score from local golfers with an 89.
The next local tournament will be on Saturday, as Pulaski hosts their invitational at Eagle’s Nest Country Club.
