For the second time in two days the Southwestern Warriors played McCreary Central. Yesterday’s game ended with the Warriors winning 4-0 at McCreary Central. Behind the pitch of Braden Morrow, who pitched all seven innings. Tuesday night, the Warriors started the game with pitcher Ben Howard and closed the game with Jonas Gallagher. The Warriors came out with the win again 3-2.
The first inning started with Ben Howard on the pitcher’s mound. He had four batters hit in the first inning. Austin West of the McCreary Central had a hit past first base which brought in Brady Corder for an RBI. McCreary Central leads 1-0.
Southwestern started their at-bats with Jonas Gallagher in the batter’s box, he was struck out. Jayce Gager was hit by pitcher Maddux McKinney to reach first base. Caleb Ramsey hit a line drive inside the right field foul line for a double. Bringing in Jayce Gager for the 1-1 tie. Kyle West hit a single to right field advancing Ramsey to third base. The inning ended with a Ben Howard strike out.
The top of the second was a three-up scenario for the Warriors. Each player got a hit but was thrown out at first base. The Warriors started with Jonah Brock in the box for a strike out. Cameron Shipp got a hit to the McCreary Central shortstop and made it to first base. Travis Burton was struck out, but not before Brock could steal second base. Maddux McKinney walked Jonas Gallagher to get on base. Jayce Gager hit a single to right field bringing home Cameron Shipp for an RBI. 2-1 Southwestern.
The third inning proved to be very promising for the Warriors, Noah Shook was struck out. Tristen West hit a fly ball to center field where Jonas Gallagher was waiting with his glove for the out. Brady Corder got a hit to right field, but Hunter Lewis was waiting for the out. When the warriors took their turn in the batter’s box it went quickly. Two Warriors struck out and Jonah Brock hit to third base and was thrown out at first base. 2-1 Warriors.
The fourth inning went better for the Warriors preventing the Raiders from scoring. Maddux hit the centerfield for a double. The next two at-bats were quick for the Raiders. Kaleb Ellis got a hit to second, safe at first and Cameron Burke was out at first after his hit.
Ben Howard started the bottom of the fourth with a hit to left field. Travis Burton had a bunt, but it was caught by the pitcher for the out. Jonas Gallagher struck out after Cameron Shipp stole third base. Jayce Gager hit the shortstop and was out at first base.
The fifth inning the Raiders tied the game. Noah Shook stepped to the plate and hit to right field for an RBI. The bottom of the fifth inning didn’t have much action for the Warriors.
The top of the sixth inning, started with a Warrior pitcher change. Jonas Gallagher struck out his first batter. Caleb Ramsey was clutch for the warriors with an out after catching Cameron Burke hit and tagging the runner out.
Brady Corder got a hit but was thrown out at first base. Wyatt Morgan got a line drive that sailed past first base for a single. Jonas Gallagher hit a triple to the wall of centerfield for an RBI but was out at home trying to extend his hit into an inside-the-park home run, which turned out to be the game-winning run for the home team. Jayce Gager had a hit to second base but was out at first base.
The top of the seventh had a hit from Noah Shook, but the Warriors turned a double play to put two outs quickly on the board. After an error allowed a final base runner to reach, a ground out to second baseman Hunter Lewis secured the win for the Warriors 3-2.
Gallagher, Gager and Ramsey all contributed an RBI apiece for the Warriors in their victory over the Raiders. Howard was solid on the mound, allowing just two runs while striking out four. Gallagher got the win in relief, pitching the final two innings while allowing no runs and striking out two. McKinney struck out 11 batters for the Raiders.
Southwestern improves to 7-8 with the win and will be in action again on Thursday, as the Warriors travel to Clay County for a contest that begins at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.