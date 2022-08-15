After making it to the title game of the 12th Region Tournament, the Southwestern volleyball team came into this season with high hopes. Entering year 2 of the Mitzi Jones era, the Warriors were looking to start the season off on a high note as they welcomed in Clinton County to start off their home schedule.
Clinton County, coming off a 16th District Championship last season, were not going to lay down and just give the Warriors the win, however. After a somewhat sloppy start for Southwestern, the Warriors managed to regain composure and show early signs that they will be a contender in a strong 12th Region, as they swept Clinton County 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-16).
Head coach Jones was ecstatic following her team’s win, although she was quick to point out the early sloppy play by her team.
“Feels great to get that first win under our belt. We were a little bit overly excited as it was our first game, but then we kind of settled in. They played well despite that,” she explained.
In the first set, neither team could really find any level of momentum to maintain as the game was 10-9 early in favor of the home team. However, Southwestern found a quick burst of momentum following this, going on a 7-3 run to lead the Lady Bulldogs 17-12. In the midst of this run, sophomore Halle Norvell would have the first of several big time digs to save a point.
Back-and-forth the two teams went after this, until the Warriors would go on a quick 4-0 run to win the set 25-19. They would get the winning point of the set off of an ace from senior Baylee Collingsworth.
The beginning of the 2nd set was a mess for Southwestern, as they fell behind early 8-3. A 7-2 run from the Warriors would tie the game up at 10 points a piece, including an ace from Norvell.
Once again a close set at 16-15 in favor of the Warriors, Southwestern would go on a game-defining 9-2 run to clinch the set at 25-17. In this run, Norvell, senior Kaylee Young, and Collingsworth all scored kills. The final point of the set would come off an error by Clinton County.
Another big run occurred in the 3rd set, with Southwestern, after dropping the first 2 points, going on a 12-3 run to lead this one 15-7 at the halfway point in the set. A long volley between the two teams occurred during the run, with Southwestern barely taking the point as it seemed both teams refused to let the ball drop.
It was smooth sailing from that point, as the Warriors managed to trade points with Clinton County the rest of the way through, although a young Lady Bulldogs team gave them fits with players like freshman Aubrie Messer and senior Sadie Moons hitting everything that came their way. Eventually, this would culminate in a 25-16 3rd set victory for Southwestern and handing them the game in straight sets.
Following 2 kills from senior Kylee Tucker and a kill from junior Payton Acey, Norvell managed to close out the game with a resounding block, clinching the first victory of the season for the Warriors.
Southwestern will be back in action on Saturday, as they travel to cross-town rival Pulaski County for a triple-header also including defending 12th Region Champions West Jessamine. The games will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
