Coming off the heels of an all-around great performance last week in a 48-0 drubbing of Lincoln County, the Warriors hit the road this week to play a solid North Laurel Jaguars team in Southwestern’s district opener. The Warriors would have to go into the game without their typical starting quarterback in junior Collin Burton, who was out for the game due to suffering an injury in practice earlier in the week.
Despite the injury to Burton, the Warriors would find a way to win this game with a solid running attack and clutch fourth down stops on defense, and would escape with a 27-13 victory that was close until the very end.
Southwestern would receive the opening kickoff, with junior Christian Walden returning it 47 yards to get the Warriors into great opening field position. Senior Maison Hibbard would be the Warriors’ starting quarterback in this one, although he would split time at quarterback throughout the game with fellow senior Roger Oliver.
It would be all Hibbard on the opening drive of the game, as successful rushes of 12 and 19 yards would get his team into scoring position, before he would take it himself for a four-yard score, giving Southwestern an early 7-0 lead with about eight minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Jaguars, with junior starting quarterback Tucker Warren, couldn’t grab much offensive momentum on their first drive of the game, as a big sack by senior Maddox Mink would force North Laurel to punt the ball away.
Some solid runs from Walden and senior Tanner Wright, as well as passes from Hibbard would open up the Warriors’ next possession. He also managed to find junior Kaden Hewitt for an eight-yard connection in what was Hewitt’s first catch in a game in over a year after dealing with an injury. Although Southwestern would manage to get all the way to the 12-yard line, a pass by Hibbard would be intercepted by freshman Carter Kelly to give the ball to the Jaguars.
North Laurel’s Warren would then have four successful rushes for a total of 32 yards before the first quarter would come to a close, with Southwestern holding a 7-0 lead.
It looked as if Southwestern junior lineman Nikolas Tucker was injured soon after the second quarter began. Thoughts and prayers that he will be back soon and it’s not a serious injury. After a 28-yard rush from Warren, the Southwestern defense would be able to step up however, forcing a turnover on downs to gain possession of the ball again with about seven minutes left in the half.
It would then be time for the North Laurel defense to step up, as they would force a Southwestern punt, with the Jaguars getting the ball back in Warriors’ territory. Following some solid runs by juniors Ethan Gregory and Austin Johnson, and some defensive penalties on the Warriors, junior Treyshawn Holmes-Evans would rush the ball in from 12 yards out for the touchdown, tying up the game at 7-7. That would be the score as the two teams went into halftime.
The Jaguars would get the ball coming out of the break and were determined to rush the ball to wear out the Warriors’ defense. Following a defensive sack, Warren was able to convert a fourth down following a three-yard rush, with Gregory also then contributing an 11-yard rush. Southwestern junior Kolton Goff would come up with a key fumble recovery to end the Jaguars’ drive there however.
Oliver would then come in at quarterback for the Warriors to allow Hibbard to try to make a play as a receiver. This idea would work perfectly, as Oliver would connect with Hibbard for a 38-yard gain soon after. Walden then would start rushing the ball down the gut, gaining 24 yards over two rushes before a one-yard rush at the goal line would give Southwestern the lead back at 14-7. The third quarter would end with the Warriors on top.
North Laurel senior Keaton Bowling would open the fourth quarter with a 34-yard rush to get the Jaguars back on track once again, with a 14-yard rush by Warren and a defensive personal foul on the Warriors would put North Laurel at the brink of tying the game up. Johnson would do this two plays later, rushing it in from three yards out to put the Jaguars an extra point away from tying the game up. The Jaguars would go for two however and fail, leaving Southwestern still up 14-13.
Mink would then contribute on offense as well, breaking out for a 68-yard touchdown to put the Warriors in front by seven at 20-13. Southwestern would then also try for a two-point conversion but would also fail, leaving the game within just one possession.
The Jaguars would once again rush their way into scoring territory, getting all the way to the 29-yard line before a stout Southwestern defense would force another turnover on downs with seven minutes left in the ball game.
Southwestern, behind their solid offensive line anchored by such players as juniors Cooper Garmon, Kolton Goff, Nico Pascarella, and senior Braiden Myers, would rush the ball down the field following this, not only draining time off the clock but getting closer to putting the game out of reach. Walden would then run the ball in from six yards out for his 2nd touchdown of the game to increase the Southwestern lead to 27-13 with only four minutes left.
Southwestern’s defense would then force one last turnover on downs with 44 seconds left in the game to close out the Jaguars, taking the 27-13 hard-fought road victory.
North Laurel would out-gain Southwestern over the course of the game 322-272. Walden would lead the way for the Warriors with two touchdowns, while rushing the ball 10 times for 51 yards.
Southwestern improves to 6-0, and will play at Whitley County next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
