Southwestern rallies late for win

The Southwestern High School girls soccer team scored two quick goals in the final two minutes of the contest to come up with the 4-1 win over Berea High School on Saturday afternoon.
When the 3-11 Lady Pirates arrived at the Plains, Southwestern may have been looking for the easy win. But what they were confronted with was a visiting soccer team that was not going to allow goals scored on them. In fact, the Lady Warriors took 20 shots and played 58 minutes before they finally found the back of the net for their first goal.
"That is something we have had trouble with for the past three weeks," Southwestern girls soccer coach Nick Stringer stated. "We are down on our attacking third for most of the game and we are just not finishing chances. I thought we had a lot of chances the whole game, but we hit it right at her (Berea junior keeper Emily Maynard). She (Maynard) is a good goal keeper and she handled everything hit right at her."
In the 58th minute, Southwestern sophomore Bekah Clark crossed to sophomore Cait Hutchinson in the box, Hutchinson took a shot at goal that deflected off a Berea defender's hand - which set up a penalty kick for the Lady Warriors. Kelsey Miller scored the first goal of the contest, off the penalty kick, when she buried the ball in the left corner of the net.
Then in the 66th minute, Southwestern freshman Carinne Souders crossed to senior Spencer Vaught for the score outside the left corner of the box. Spencer Vaught's shot dissected the 18-yard box to find the right corner of the goal.
And just when the Lady Warriors looked to have broke the game open, Berea countered with their first goal of the game just seconds later. In only their third shot attempt for the entire game, Berea senior Evi Stefan scored on a breakaway in the 66th minute to pull the Lady Pirates within a goal at 2-1
"Once we scored our two goals, (Berea) sort of came out of their shell a little bit and that kind of opens it up," Stringer stated. "Then, we can do the things we have been working on in practices - getting it wide, getting it cross, and finishing."
"When teams set back like Berea did, we have a hard time scoring from outside the 18," Stringer added. "So, that is something we clearly need to work on in the next two weeks."
In the 78th minute, Souders played a loose ball in the box that was passed by Hutchinson. Souders shot straight-on and high for the Lady Warriors' third goal of the day.
In the final minute of the game, Southwestern senior Alexas Walden scored the final goal of the day. Clark laid out a perfect lobbing cross in front of goal that Walden headed in as she charged towards the net.
Southwestern (10-2-3) have won nine of their last 10 games, and will host North Laurel on Tuesday, Oct. 1, for their regular season finale.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
