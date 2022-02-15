Southwestern rallies late to down North

Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden went back to a play he had seen at a Lady Warriors' junior varsity practice session, which ended up being the difference in the game on Tuesday nigh at the Wigwam. In a classic battle between two of the top teams in their respective regions, Southwestern squeaked out a 71-64 win over North Laurel High School.
After holding onto a slim 30-27 lead at halftime, the Lady Warriors came out in the second half to go on a 15 to 3 run to expand their lead to 45-30. A big part of the Lady Warriors' early second-half run was some new half-court defensive pressure.
"Yeah, we worked on a different press in practice," Molden admitted. "We had seen some game film on North Laurel with something that had bothered them a little bit, and I thought that was a key in the second half. I gotta give my assistant coach Casey Dalton credit for that press, because it was something that he'd been putting into his JV game plan and I just stole from him. It helps to have a good coaching staff."
Payton Acey opened the second half run with a five-footer, and then Kaylee Young hit a three-pointer from the right side after grabbing an offensive rebound. Ayden Smiddy nailed a trey from the top of the key and scored again on a offensive rebound putback. Young scored inside and Kinsley Molden hit a long-range three-pointer to cap off the Lady Warriors' run.
However, the Lady Jags responded with a 9 to 0 run of their own to cut Southwestern's lead to 45-39. Bella Sizemore scored on a layup and hit a pair of free throws. With three defenders on her, Chloe McKnight scored inside, and later Hailee Valentine nailed a three-pointer.
After Southwestern led 52-45 going into the final quarter, North Laurel opened the fourth period with a 11 to 5 run to pull within one point at 57-56. Chloe McKnight scored inside. Then, Black, Emily Sizemore and Valentine all three hit a pair of free throws. Finally, Bella Sizemore buried a trey off a throwback offensive rebound from Chloe McKnight.
With three minutes left in the game, the Lady Warriors got some breathing room after Young scored five unanswered points to expand the Lady Warriors' lead to 62-56 with 2:58 left in the game. Young hit a pair of free throws and hit a trey from the left side.
The Lady Warriors were able to hold onto that lead for the rest of the game after connecting on nine free throws in the last two minutes of the contest. Molden hit four free throws down the stretch, as Makayla Noritis hit two, and Smiddy, Acey, and Young added one each.
"It seems like we try to always make these things interesting," Molden stated. "We went to our other press, we lost them on the backside a couple of times and then their offensive rebounds just got us. Finally there at the end, I just said, we're going to stay in our half-court man and to stay in front of the ball. We can just keep this lead, and hit free throws. We are fourth in the state in free throwing shooting for a reason. That's what we did at the end and took care of business."
Southwestern has battled North Laurel seven times in the past four seasons, which included a match-up in the 2019 KHSAA State Tournament. The two teams always match up well and the two opposing coaches have mutual respect fro each other.
"I'm really good friends with Coach (Eddie) Mahan," Molden stated. "He does a heck of a job over there, and it's always a battle. We actually played three times last season, and we would've played more this year if the scheduled had worked out. Our programs are ran very similar. I always have fun playing these games - me and him both. He said he's going to call me first thing in the morning, and we're going to talk about it, see how we can help each other win our regions."
Southwestern had four players in double figures - Molden 17, Acey 16, Smiddy 15, and Young 13. North Laurel also had four score in double figures - Valentine 18, Bella Sizemore 14, Emily Sizemore 13, and Chloe McKnight 11. Makayla Noritis led Southwestern with eight rebounds, while Chloe McKnight had seven boards. Smiddy had six assists.
Southwestern (21-6) will close out the regular season at home on Friday against Mercer County. North Laurel (20-5) will close out their regular season in a home game against Somerset on Saturday.
NL 13 14 18 19 - 64
SW 14 16 22 19 - 71
NORTH LAUREL - Valentine 18, B. Sizemore 14, E. Sizemore 13, C. McKnight 11, Black 5, Claybrooke 2, G. McKnight 1.
SOUTHWESTERN - Molden 17, Acey 16, Smiddy 15, Young 13, Noritis 8, Flynn 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.