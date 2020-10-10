Southwestern remains undefeated

WILLIAMSBURG - The Southwestern Warriors moved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 27-6 victory over the Whitley County Colonels on Friday night in Williamsburg.
Whitley County scored on the inaugural play of the fourth period to cut the Southwestern lead to a lone point at 7-6. The Warriors then tallied 20 unanswered points to leave Whitley County with a 21-point victory.
The ending was much better for the Warriors than the start was. It was an offensive struggle early on, as both teams went into the locker room at halftime with the score knotted up at 0-0.
"You could tell Whitley County had two weeks of preparation," stated Southwestern High School football coach Jason Foley. "They were very well prepared, and came out with a great game plan. We made some adjustments at halftime, which was beneficial for us in the second half. It was a battle the first half, our guys continued to play their best football in the second half, and I am proud of them for getting the win."
After two and a half quarters of scoreless football action, Southwestern grabbed a 7-0 lead midway through the third period. Giddeon Brainard powered his way into the endzone on a seven-yard touchdown run before John Noyola's kick put the Warriors ahead by a seven-point margin with 7:17 left in the third quarter.
Whitley County's Caden Petrey hit Mason Croley for a 49-yard touchdown pass on the first play to begin the fourth period. The Colonels missed the extra point, keeping the Warriors ahead, 7-6, with 11:50 to go in the contest.
Southwestern would put the game away with 20 consecutive points over the course of the game's final nine minutes to clinch the district victory. A one-yard touchdown run from Tanner Wright, a 39-yard touchdown scamper from Ethan Ware, and a one-yard touchdown dive from Brainard would be more than enough for the Warriors, who would earn the 27-6 victory.
On the night, the Warriors finished with 210 rushing yards and 66 passing yards for 276 total yards of offense. Whitley County had 137 passing yards, but they were held to 18 rushing yards in the loss.
Wright led the rushing attack for Southwestern with 82 yards and one score on 24 carries. Brainard chimed in with 53 rushing yards and a game-high two touchdowns on ten attempts.
Through the air, Warrior quarterback Chanler Crabtree finished with 66 passing yards on six completions. Kody Harmon had one catch for 30 yards, which made him Southwestern's leading receiver.
For Whitley County, Petrey connected on 11 passes for 137 yards and one score. Croley was the Colonels' leading wide out with two catches for 54 yards and a lone touchdown.
The Warriors were held scoreless in the first quarter for the fifth straight game this year, but once again, Foley's boys did what they needed to do in the second half to keep their undefeated record intact.
Southwestern struggled to get anything going offensively early on, as they kept hurting themselves with penalties. The Warriors were flagged a total of 12 times for 110 yards.
With the win, Southwestern upped their overall record to 5-0, but more importantly, they moved to 2-0 in Class 5A District 8 play. The Colonels fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in district action with the setback.
"Anytime you come over here on the road in a district game it is never easy," Foley stated. "We are 2-0 in the district and we got to keep building. I thought our physicality and conditioning wore down Whitley County in the second half."
Both ball clubs will continue with district play next week, as Southwestern will host the South Laurel Cardinals and Whitley County will make the short trip to London to take on the North Laurel Jaguars.
SW -- 0 0 7 20 -- 27
WC -- 0 0 0 6 -- 6
STATISTICS --
RUSHING: (SW) Wright 24 -- 82 TD, Brainard 10 -- 53 2 TD, Ethan Ware 1 -- 39 TD, Crisp 8 -- 36, Crabtree 2 -- 1, Hutchinson 1 -- (-1). (WC) Lawson 9 -- 53, Hamblin 2 -- 6, Gilbert 1 -- 0, Petrey 12 -- (-41).
PASSING: (SW) Crabtree 6/10 66. (WC) Petrey 11/25 137 TD INT.
RECEIVING: (SW) Harmon 1 -- 30, Brainard 2 -- 21, Hibbard 1 -- 11, Hewitt 1 -- 4, Ian Ware 1 -- 0. (WC) Croley 2 -- 55 TD, Downs 3 -- 29, Potter 2 -- 23, Harp 1 -- 23, Lawson 3 -- 0.
