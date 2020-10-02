Southwestern remains undefeated

LONDON -- Heading into last night's Class 5A District 8 contest, the Southwestern Warriors hadn't beaten the North Laurel Jaguars in London since the 2002 season.
That all changed last night in London, as the visiting Warriors left North Laurel with a 28-12 victory over the Jaguars. The 16-point triumph gave Southwestern their first win in "The Jungle" at North Laurel since October 4, 2002, when the Warriors came away with a 57-19 victory.
Southwestern, with the victory, moved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district play. The win was also the Warriors' first win over the Jaguars since a 41-21 playoff win in 2016. North Laurel, with the setback, fell to 2-2 overall on the year. The Jaguars stand at 1-1 in district action following a win over South Laurel and the loss to the Warriors.
Jason Foley, who is in his second year as the head coach of the Warriors, was happy to see his team leave "The Jungle" with the victory. It wasn't an easy win, but Foley's boys did what they had to do to get the 'W.'
"A win is a win in London," Foley began. "Anytime you come over here to play, it's going to be a tough game. I've watched a lot of games here and scouted a lot of games over here. If you can come over here and get the win, it's always a good win."
On their inaugural drive of the contest, North Laurel found the end zone on a ten-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Warren to Gavin Hurst. The Jaguars' extra-point kick missed, but they led Southwestern, 6-0, with 6:46 in the opening frame.
Midway through the second quarter, the Warriors tied the ballgame up on a ten-yard touchdown run from quarterback Chandler Crabtree. With Crabtree's first score of the year, Southwestern and North Laurel found themselves knotted up at 6-6 with 6:12 remaining until halftime.
After using his legs for his inaugural touchdown of the night, Crabtree used his arm for another score prior to the halftime break, throwing a 51-yard touchdown strike to Maison Hibbard. Southwestern's two-point conversion run failed, but they found themselves out front, 12-6, with 1:37 to go in the first half of action.
Southwestern was not finished scoring in the second period, as Kody Harmon tackled a North Laurel player in the end zone on a punt attempt that went south. With the safety, the Warriors grabbed a 14-6 advantage over the Jaguars with 1:01 left until the intermission, which would be the score at the half.
After starting quarterback Tucker Warren went down with an injury at the start of the third stanza, the Jaguars leaned on the running game in the second half. After a scoreless third quarter, North Laurel cut the Southwestern lead to a two-point margin on a nine-yard touchdown run from Jacob Bowman. The Jaguars' two-point try failed, lessening the Warrior lead to 14-12 with 10:43 left in the contest.
Shortly after North Laurel got to within two points of the Warriors, Southwestern widened their lead to double digits on the ensuing drive. With 7:19 left to play in the ballgame, a 21-yard touchdown run from Giddeon Brainard, along with a two-point conversion pass from Crabtree to Hibbard, gave the Warriors a 22-12 advantage.
Southwestern added an insurance touchdown with 1:08 left in the game, as JJ Hutchinson scored his first career varsity touchdown on an eight-yard run. The score allowed the Warriors to widen their lead out to 28-12.
Despite losing two fumbles, the Warriors were able to get their largest victory of the year with a 16-point win over North Laurel. Although it wasn't the prettiest of nights for the Southwestern offense, they were able to accumulate 219 rushing yards and a season-high 126 passing yards.
Crabtree did not start the game at QB1, but he finished the contest for the Warriors in fine-fashion. Through the air, Crabtree was 8-of-10 for 114 yards and one touchdown. Crabtree, on the ground, added another 26 yards and a lone score on nine attempts.
For the fourth consecutive game, Tanner Wright hit the 100-yard rushing mark for Southwestern. Wright finished the game with a game-high 132 yards on 15 carries.
Brainard and Hutchinson both tallied rushing touchdowns for the Warriors, while Hibbard caught three passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Hibbard also had a defensive interception.
North Laurel's offense drove right down the field on their opening drive of the night to take an early advantage over the Warriors. The Jaguars would only find the endzone one more time on an evening that saw them finish with 193 yards of offense (85 passing yards and 108 rushing yards).
Bowman led the Jaguars in the running game, tallying 74 yards and one touchdown on 14 attempts. Warren, prior to leaving the game with an injury, went 6-of-13 for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Both ball clubs will be on the road next week in district contests. Southwestern is set travel to Whitley County next Friday, while North Laurel will make a trip to Pulaski County to face the Maroons.
Southwestern 0 14 0 14--28
North Laurel 6 0 0 6--12
RUSHING: (SW) Wright 15 - 132, Crisp 5 - 27, Brainard 3 - 27 TD, Crabtree 9 - 26 TD, Hutchinson 1 - 8, Ian Ware 1 - 1, Hibbard 2 - (-2). (NL) Bowman 14 - 74, Woods 8 - 55, Warren 6 - (-21)
PASSING: (SW) Crabtree 8/10 114 TD, Hibbard 1/4 12. (NL) Warren 6/13 44 TD, Harris 2/3 41.
RECEIVING: (SW) Hibbard 3 - 82 TD, Harmon 1 - 13, Hewitt 1 - 13, Ian Ware 1 - 12, Vaught 1 - 3, Farler 1 - 2, Crisp 1 - 2. (NL) Brinks 3 - 39, Chappell 1 - 37, Hurst 1 - 10 TD, Larkey 1 - 4, Harris 1 - 0, Woods 1 - (-5)
