Heading into their matchup with visiting Casey County on Monday night on ‘The Plains’, the Southwestern Lady Warriors were about as hot as hot can be.
Winners of seven of their last eight contests, Nick Stringer’s crew stayed on their proverbial roll, making quick work of the Lady Rebels, while at the same time sending 11 seniors out in style.
It was ‘Senior Night’ at Southwestern, and those seniors went out with a bang.
Seven Lady Warrior senior players tallied goals in the contest, as Southwestern rolled in a blowout, taking down Casey County by a final score of 11-3.
“I told the team that to make Senior Night the most fun, was to go out there and win the game, play hard, and everybody get involved, and that’s the stuff you’re going to remember most about your Senior Night,” stated a very happy coach Stringer, after his team moved to 10-4-1 on the year with the win over Casey County.
“We had some great performances that I am so excited for,” continued the Southwestern coach. “Haylee Flynn I think had her first varsity hat trick — Jenny Flores coming in and getting two goals — her first two career goals. Emily Morrow got us off and going scoring twenty seconds into the game. Every senior played so well.”
Indeed, on their night, the Southwestern seniors took things right at the Lady Rebels in the opening half of play.
Emily Morrow, Ashlan Cunnagin, Shaley Daulton, and Haylee Flynn all scored in the first half, with Flynn scoring a second goal in the frame on a very nice header.
That gave Southwestern a very comfortable, 5-0 lead over Casey County at the intermission, but there would be more to come from the Lady Warriors in the second frame.
Jennifer Flores tallied a pair of goals in the second half, while Flynn added a third score for a hat trick.
Another senior — Carinne Souders — scored a goal, and yet another senior — Sydney Jones — tallied a score on a beautiful header as well.
Casey County’s Madison Chansler kept the game from ending due to the mercy rule, as she tallied a hat trick all on her own, scoring all three of the Lady Rebels goals in the second period.
Still, it would not be enough to slow down a Southwestern team that is seemingly getting hot at the perfect time of the year, with the post season just around the corner next week.
And, this is a Southwestern team that has an abundance of talented seniors to lead the way, as Stringer’s club showed in the win on Monday night against the Lady Rebels.
“This is a senior class that I am very tight with, and they’ve been through a lot, and we’ve been through a lot together,” stated Stringer. “I am so happy they had a Senior Night like this, and I’m going to miss them so much, and I just don’t want it to end.”
“A lot of teams have had people out this year because of sickness or injuries, and in the first four weeks this season, we only played four games because of so many cancellations,” pointed out the Lady Warrior coach. “We’re just now finding a rhythm to our play, and it’s just now starting to show.”
Southwestern will return to action on Tuesday night on the road at South Laurel, before ending the regular season on Thursday night at McCreary Central.
