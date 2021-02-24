The Southwestern Lady Warriors secured their spot in the 12th Region Tournament with a dominant victory over the Wayne County Cardinals Monday night at Wayne.
Coming into this 48th District rivalry matchup, Southwestern and Wayne were ranked first and second in the 12th Region with the Lady Warriors on top with a record of 11-3 and the Lady Cards in second with a record of 10-1.
All eyes were on this matchup, as it could very well be the two top teams 12th Region this season. They were supposed to play earlier this year, but the game was postponed making this bout even more anticipated.
"This game tonight guaranteed us a spot in the 12th Region Tournament, so we came in with the mindset that this is the biggest game of our season," said Southwestern head coach Junior Molden. "I was really happy with our effort overall. We didn't hit shots early and in the past when that happens, it's really easy to get your head down and the effort level can drop. My group wasn't going to let that happen tonight."
The game started off as a tight defensive battle where the Lady Warriors led 9-8 heading into the second period.
Despite a slow offensive start, Southwestern exploded on the offensive end for 28 points in the second quarter, and managed to hold the Lady Cards to ten for a 37-18 lead at halftime.
After a lopsided second period, the teams were dead even for the entire second half with each team scoring 13 in the third, and 16 in the fourth to give Southwestern a 66-47 victory.
"Our attention to detail on the defensive end was really good tonight and that's where we won this matchup," said coach Molden. "We only got a couple of days to practice due to the bad weather and we really focused on that end of the floor for this game. Once we got our press working in the second quarter, we stretched the lead quickly. Our identity on the offensive side of the floor is we will shoot a lot of threes. Tonight we tried to get downhill to the rim and get more looks in the post so we could get to the free throw line more often. That will open up the perimeter game more I believe going forward."
Senior Alexa Smiddy had an outstanding performance with a game high 26 points. Freshman Kinsley Molden also reached double figures with 12.
On the other side, senior Macey Blevins led the Lady Cards in scoring with 21 points, and junior Mallory Campbell was the only other player for Wayne to reach double digits with 10. Campbell also brought down 11 rebounds for a double-double performance.
The win by Southwestern advanced the Lady Warriors to 12-3 and dropped Wayne County to 10-2. The Lady Cards will be back in action tonight (Wednesday) where they will face off with McCreary Central on the road for another 48th District matchup. Southwestern will play North laurel tomorrow night (Thursday) at home.
"We still have some areas to improve on to stay in the conversation for a 12th Region run," said coach Molden. "I feel our team still has plenty of upside to peak in the next several weeks. I've started nine different players this season and the best part is the group all pulls for each other. This is truly a we over me team and I've enjoyed every moment with them this season."
SWHS - 9 - 28 - 13 - 16 - 66
WCHS - 8 -10 - 13 - 16 - 47
Southwestern - Alexa Smiddy 26, Molden 12, Young 9, Acey 8, Ayden Smiddy 5, Daulton 2, Foreman 2, Loveless 2.
Wayne Co. - Blevins 21, Campbell 10, Upchurch 8, Bolin 6, Jones 2.
