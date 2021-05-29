Both Southwestern and McCreary Central came into Saturday’s opening round of the 48th District Baseball Tournament with six victories on the year.
A seventh win would clinch a spot in the district championship game and a punched ticket to next week’s 12th Region Baseball Tournament.
Michael Gover and the Southwestern Warriors would come out on the winning side in a five-inning affair on Saturday afternoon at Warrior Field, downing McCreary Central by a final tally of 16-1. The 15-run triumph allowed the Warriors to advance to Sunday afternoon’s district title clash versus Wayne County.
The McCreary Central Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but that would be the final run of the contest for the visiting team. Southwestern would score 16 unanswered runs to claim the opening round triumph over their district foe.
After McCreary Central grabbed a one-run advantage, Southwestern knotted the game up at 1-1 in the bottom half of the first inning before adding two more runs in the second frame to take a 3-1 lead. The Warriors would blow the game open in the third inning, racking up seven unanswered runs to take a 10-1 lead over the Raiders.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Southwestern had six more runs cross the plate to widen their lead over the Raiders to 16-1. The Warriors would keep McCreary Central off the board for the rest of the game, allowing the boys in blue and orange to end the game in five innings.
The Warriors tallied 16 runs on nine hits and six Raider errors. Eight different players recorded at least one hit for Southwestern in the win.
Jonas Gallagher paced Southwestern with a game-high two hits, while Caleb Ramsey led the team with five RBI’s. Riley McBryde (three), Ian Maybrier (two), and Kolton Durham (two) had multiple RBI’s for Southwestern.
On the mound, Wyatt Morgan went the distance for the Warriors in a victorious outing. Morgan gave up two hits, struck out six batters, and walked a lone batter in five scoreless innings of work.
The district championship game between Southwestern (7-21) and Wayne County (20-13) is set to be played on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Warrior Field. Both teams will make up the eight-team field in next week’s regional baseball tournament.
