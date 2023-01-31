For the second time this season, the Southwestern Warriors and Somerset Christian Cougars faced off on the hardwood, with both teams experiencing some success as of late as Southwestern was coming off an overtime victory over Wayne County and Somerset Christian found themselves in the midst of a three-game winning streak. Someone's momentum had to give in this contest, however. The Warriors won their previous meeting all the way back in December by a score of 79-67.
Things looked to be different in this contest early, as neither team could grab much of an advantage throughout the first half. Unfortunately for the home-standing Cougars, a key third quarter run by Southwestern put the game out of reach and gave the Warriors the spoils of victory by a score of 76-53.
It wasn't long after the tip that Southwestern found themselves ahead in the ball game following a Connor Hudson three-pointer. Soon after a trey ball by Noah Brummett gave spectators their first tie of the game at 5-5. Hudson, in particular, played well during the first few minutes of the period, scoring eight total points.
The Warriors went on a 12-0 run midway through the quarter to take control at 17-5, with Hudson scoring five points, Eli Meece hitting his first three of the game and Blake Bolin scoring four points while working down low in the paint. Somerset Christian, with their fans at the Cougar Den firmly behind them, used some great defense from Isaiah Hensley and solid shooting in the final few minutes of the quarter to trim their deficit to just two points at 17-15. Elijah Brummett took over late with seven points on the Cougars' 10-0 run and Ethan Warren scored the other three on a shot from long range.
Soon after the start of the second quarter, Elijah Brummett hit another three-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead in the game for the first time at 20-19. After baskets from Meece and Campbell Coffey, Southwestern was back ahead 26-22 before a 7-0 run from the home team gave Somerset Christian back the lead at 29-26. Noah Brummett scored five points during the run with Warren adding the other two. It was the Warriors who flipped the script in the final moments of the period however, as they scored six straight to end the half and head into the break up 32-29. Meece had another three-point basket, with Bolin scoring two and Zachary Hutchinson adding one from the free throw line.
A trey ball from Noah Brummett, a made two-point jumper from Elijah Brummett and then a lay-up made with a foul from Noah Brummett again gave the Cougars the lead 36-34 early in the third quarter, but it was the last lead the home team had in the game. The Warriors prevented any scoring from Somerset Christian for the entire rest of the quarter, going on an 18-0 run to take command of the contest and lead 52-36 heading into the final stanza. JJ Hutchinson was on fire in the third, scoring 12 points in the period and recording numerous steals, frustrating the home crowd at Somerset Christian. Zachary Hutchinson scored four points during the run, with Meece and Bolin adding the other four.
If it wasn't academic heading into the fourth quarter, then it was certainly just that a few minutes into the period, as Southwestern extended their run to a 27-0 run by the time it was all said and done. Zachary Hutchinson added another three points here, with Meece, Coffey and JJ Hutchinson all adding two points of their own. The run was finally ended off of two made free throws from Noah Brummett. He also scored eight points over the course of the quarter, including going 6-6 from the line. Jack Baker finally got onto the scorer's sheet with five points in the quarter, with Elijah Brummett and Elijah Ford each adding two. It just wasn't enough for the Cougars, as the long scoring drought ultimately doomed them. Meece had a productive quarter with seven points, with Coffey adding six points and JJ Hutchinson scoring his final four of the night. The Warriors ended up defeating Somerset Christian by a comfortable margin, winning 76-53.
Southwestern was led on the night by 18 points from JJ Hutchinson, 17 from Eli Meece, 11 from Campbell Coffey and 10 from Connor Hudson. Zach Hutchinson and Blake Bolin each had eight points, while both Jacob Yaden and Heagan Galloway chipped in two points apiece.
Somerset Christian was led by a game-high 23 points from Noah Brummett, as well as 14 points from Elijah Brummett. Other scorers included Ethan Warren with nine, Jack Baker with five and Elijah Ford with two.
Southwestern improves to 10-13 with the win and the Warriors will be in action again on Friday as they once again face a crosstown opponent, this time being the Somerset Briar Jumpers. That game will be at the Briar Patch and it is scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. Somerset Christian falls to 5-16 for the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they will travel to Berea for a game at 7:30 p.m.
