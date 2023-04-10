The Southwestern Warriors were coming into Monday’s contest against the Adair County Lady Indians on rocky ground, losing three of their last four games. However, the Warriors did have some hope heading into this one, as they finally got to play again at the “War Path” after their last five games were on the road. Hoping that familiar ground would birth a win for their team, the Warriors took the field. Few could have predicted just how quickly this contest was over though, as with solid hitting and phenomenal pitching, Southwestern took the victory in just five innings by a score of 13-1.
Sidney Hansen drew the start for Southwestern and was quick to show that her pitch was on point in this one, striking out three straight batters to begin the game in relatively fast fashion.
In the bottom of the first inning, Kylie Dalton singled to deep right field and put runners on the corners for the Warriors. A walk on Arabella Lowery loaded the bases up for the home team with just one out. A fielder’s choice got the lead runner out of home and gave Southwestern only one out to work with. The first run of the contest scored following a walk on Macie Gwin, but the Warriors weren’t done scoring there. A two RBI single on a pop fly to right field by Raegan Peters made the score 3-0 for the Warriors and that is where the scoring ended in the first frame of action.
Hansen got her fourth straight strikeout to begin the top of the second inning, before a line out and a pop out ended the top of the frame with the Lady Indians still without a hit in the ball game.
Three straight walks, with a runner caught stealing in between them, began the bottom of the inning on a positive note for Southwestern. Another walk on Lowery scored the fourth run of the game for the Warriors and with the bases loaded still with just one out, the home team was far from done in the inning.
A two RBI single to center field by Jordyn McDonald gave Southwestern a 6-0 lead with no signs of the offense slowing down. A fielder’s choice finally allowed Adair County to record the second out but still the Warriors weren’t done. After a hit from Raegan Peters, a throwing error allowed the seventh run of the contest to come home for Southwestern. Another walk loaded the bases up again but after bringing in sophomore Jade Waggner in to pitch, another fielder’s choice finally got the Lady Indians out of the second frame.
The top of third came and just as quickly it went, as it was another three batters up and three batters down for Hansen on the mound. She also added two more to her strikeout total for the evening as the whispers began of a possible no-hitter.
A hard ground ball to center field by Hansen earned her a hit to begin the bottom of the third inning, before a double to left field by Dalton put two runners in scoring position for Southwestern with no outs. A sacrifice infield hit by Lowery then scored another run for the Warriors, with their lead sitting at 8-0. Another hit by McDonald then followed, a smack that reached the warning track in left field, that gave her an RBI double and the Warriors their ninth run of the evening. That was all the scoring the home team could manage in the frame.
Another strikeout by Hansen began the fourth inning before Adair County finally broke through with their first hit of the game that broke up the no-hitter, a single on a line drive to center field by sophomore Shelby Riley. Following a ground out for the second out of the top of the frame, the Lady Indians had their first run of the game off an RBI single to center field from junior Hannah West. A single from sophomore Abby Curry put two runners on base for Adair County but another strikeout from Hansen left both of the runners stranded, as the Warriors looked to close out this game.
Gwin began the bottom of the fourth with a single to right field. Raegan Peters then had a shot to right field that was dropped by the right fielder and allowed the Warriors to put two runners into scoring position with no outs. A strikeout followed, the Lady Indians’ first of the contest, before a two RBI double into center field from Andrea West put the Warriors on top 11-1. Southwestern then hit two straight RBI singles, one from Brynn Troxell into center field and the other from Dalton into left field, that gave the Warriors a 13-1 lead. A single from Lowery to center field preceded the final out of the inning, with the Warriors just needing to record three more outs without allowing three runs to score to win the ball game.
Junior Lily Loy began the top of the fifth inning by hitting a ball high up into center field that wasn’t able to be caught, giving the Lady Indians an early base runner. However, the Warriors shut down any hope that Adair County had of making a comeback quickly, as following a pop out in foul territory to Lowery, Hansen recorded another two strikeouts to close out the game and hand Southwestern a 13-1 victory.
Jordyn McDonald led the way for the Warriors with three RBI’s, with Arabella Lowery, Raegan Peters and Andrea West all recording two RBI’s apiece. Brynn Troxell, Kylie Dalton and Macie Gwin all had one RBI each. Hansen pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out 10 batters. The sole RBI by the Lady Indians came from Hannah West.
Southwestern improves to 7-8 with the win and the Warriors will be in action again on Thursday, as they travel across town to square off with Pulaski County at 6 p.m.
