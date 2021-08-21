Southwestern runs over visiting Eagles

After Madison Southern High School scored on a 62-yard pass play from Cole Carpenter to Walter Smith on their very first play from the line of scrimmage, the Warriors went on to score the next 34 points en route to their running-clock 55-14 season-opening blowout over the Eagles at the Reservation on Friday night.
Junior running back Tanner Wright scored the Warriors' first touchdown on a six-yard romp into the end zone. Then, Southwestern junior Hayton Burton scooped up Madison Southern fumble and ran 37 yards for a defensive touchdown.
One minute later, Wright scored again on a 37-yard run into the end zone with 1:48 still remaining in the first quarter. Before the first half ended, senior Giddeon Brainard scored on a one-yard run to put the Warriors up 27-6.
Wright scored his third touchdown of the game on a 18-yard run with 7:18 left in the third period to put Southwestern up 34-6.
Madison Southern finally got on the board late in the third quarter when Carpenter scored on a quarterback keeper from two yards out. Stephen Whitehead scored the two-point conversion to put the score at 34-14
Late in the third quarter, Brainard scored his second touchdown of the night on a 27-yard run.
With the game well in hand at 41-14, the Warriors went to their three back-up quarterbacks, with two of them throwing touchdown passes in the final period.
Sophomore quarterback Collin Burton connected with sophomore receiver Christian Walden for a 29-yard TD pass. With four minutes left in the game, senior QB Matt Shadoan found freshman Kaden Flores in the end zone for a 8-yard TD pass play to put thew Warriors up by the final margin of 55-14.
The Warriors rushed for 400 yards in the game with Tanner Wright leading the way with 126 yard on 15 carries with three touchdowns. Senior Conner Crisp rushed for 72 yards on nine carries. Giddeon Brainard rushed for 81 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Sophomore Kaden Hewitt caught five passes for 56 yards.
Warriors' starting quarterback Maison Hibbard threw for 73 yards on seven complete passes. Defensively, Southwestern senior John Poe and junior Maddox Mink recorded quarterback sacks on the night. Warriors' junior kicker Caleb Moore connected on seven straight PATs.
For Madison Southern, Cole Carpenter threw for 203 yards, and Walter Smith caught three passes for 89 yards with a touchdown.
Southwestern (1-0) will travel to West Jessamine High School next Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
