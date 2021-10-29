Southwestern runs past the Indians

In a match-up between two running teams - Class 5A Southwestern High School and Class 6A Madison Central High School - the Warriors proved the better of the two ground-gaining squads with a decisive 26-0 win at the Reservation on Friday. Not only did Southwestern win the battle on the scoreboard, but they outrushed the visiting Indians by 230 yards to 47 yards.
The rainy weather and a slick muddy Reservation field seemed to slow everyone down, except Southwestern senior running back Giddeon Brainard - who scored two touchdowns and rushed for a game-high 81 yards. Brainard has been on a tear, as of late, with six scored touchdowns in the past two games.
After struggling to move the ball in the first part of the opening half, Southwestern scored on their last four possessions of the game to easily down Madison Central. Meanwhile, the visiting Indians had no answer offensively with only 88 yards of total offense and never getting the ball anywhere near the red zone - much less the goal line.
On the rainy fall Halloween night, neither team could get going on the sloppy Reservation football field in the opening half. After five fruitless offensive drives by either team - three by Madison Central and two by Southwestern in the first half - the Warriors finally put together a scoring drive late in the second quarter.
After getting the ball on their own 17-yard line with 8:10 left in the second stanza, Southwestern went 83 yards in just under eight minutes for paydirt. A 11-yard pass completion from Collin Burton to Jonas Gallagher, a 12-yard run by Tanner Wright, runs of 10 yards and eight yards by Giddeon Brainard helped get the ball in the red zone for the Warriors. With 22 seconds left in the opening half and fourth down-and-goal, Brainard ran the ball into the end zone from two yards out to put Southwestern up 7-0 - which is how the first half ended.
On their first offensive possession of the second half, Southwestern found the end zone again on a 60-yard and six-minute scoring drive which was paced by a 21-yard run by Christian Walden, eight-yard run from Wright, and a eight-yard run from Connor Crisp. With 6:01 left in the third quarter, Wright scored on a 12-yard run to put the Warriors up 13-0.
With 8:16 left in the game, Brainard scored his second touchdown of the game on a two-yard run to put the Warriors up 19-0. A 15-yard run and a 12-yard run by Brainard, a 11-yard run by Bland, and a 8-yard run by Wright helped set up the Warriors' score.
Less than a minute later, Southwestern's Connor Crisp intercepted the ball and ran it back into the end zone for an apparent 'pick six' score, but the TD was nullified with a Warrior penalty. A few seconds later, a Wright 14-yard TD run was brought back with another Southwestern penalty. Finally, Burton hit Maison Hibbard for a 22-yard one-handed touchdown catch to put the Warriors up 26-0 with 4:07 left in the game.
For Madison Central, QB Hagen Harrison completed five passes for 41 yards. Brady Hensley carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards, while Cooper Mullins caught two passes for 23 yards.
For Southwestern, Collin Burton completed six passes for 57 yards with a TD strike. Giddeon Brainard had 10 rushes for 81 yards with two TDs.Tanner Wright carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards with a touchdown. Maison Hibbard caught three passes for 42 yards with a touchdown. Kicker Caleb Moore had two extra points.
Madison Central (7-3) will host Oldham County next Friday in the Class 6A playoffs, while Southwestern (9-1) will host Whitley County at the Reservation in the Class 5A playoffs.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
