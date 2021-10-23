Southwestern’s Brainard too much for Maroons  

With 7:37 still left in the second quarter, Southwestern held a slim 14-7 lead over Pulaski County in their annual Superintendent Bowl/Don Franklin Bowl match-up. Seven minutes and four Maroons turnovers later, the Warriors stormed out to a commanding four-touchdown lead en route to the Southwestern’s 42-14 district win at Pulaski County High School on Friday night.
In that span of only seven minutes, Southwestern senior running back/linebacker Giddeon Brainard scored a total of four touchdowns – two on runs of 45 yards and 25 yards, a kick-off return TD and a fumble recovery touchdown.
“I thought we capitalized an all the turnovers like we needed to,” Southwestern High School football coach Jason Foley stated. “I thought our kids came out with a lot of fire and executed out defensive game plan really well. We also made some big special team plays that kind of changed the momentum of the game.”
After Pulaski County got on the board first – midway through the opening quarter – on a blocked punt that was ran into the end zone by Maroons senior Ryun Dye, Southwestern came back to tie the score at 7-7 on a Connor Crisp 11-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors opened the second quarter with a Brainard 45-yard touchdown run to go up 14-7 with 7:37 left before halftime. But on their next possession, near their own goal line, the Maroons coughed up the ball to Brainard, who ran it in for another touchdown.
Pulaski County came back to score on their next possession on a Braden Gipson 43-yard touchdown run to put the score at 21-14 Southwestern.
On a Pulaski County onside kick attempt, Southwestern’s Brainard scooped the ball up to run 45 yards untouched into the end zone to put Southwestern up 28-14 with 6:22 still left in the first half.
After Pulaski County was forced to punt on their next offensive possession, Southwestern gave the ball back to the Maroons off a defensive interception by Cody Nichols. However, Pulaski County returned the favor and gave the ball back to Southwestern off a JJ Hutchinson defensive interception.
The Warriors capitalized on their interception after Christian Walden scored on a one-yard touchdown run – on fourth-and goal – to give the Warriors a 35-14 lead with just 40 seconds left in the first half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Pulaski County fumbled the ball again and it was recovered by Southwestern’s Brody Perkins. With 40 seconds on the clock and 40 yards to the end zone, Giddeon Brainard hit ‘paydirt’ again with a 25-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left in the half.
With Southwestern up 42-14 at halftime, neither team found the end zone in the second half. The cross-town win gave Southwestern the top seed in the Class 5A District 8 standings and a perfect 4-0 district mark, while Pulaski County will hold the district two-seed with a 3-1 record.
“Our offense got going after Pulaski County’s first score on the blocked punt,” Foley stated. “Our defense played really well and I thought we put Pulaski in a lot of bad situations. We were able to put a lot of pressure on their quarterback, and our defensive line played magnificent all night. We played good coverage, because Pulaski has an explosive offense, and to limit their big plays like we did – I thought that was the key to the game as well.”
For Southwestern, Giddeon Brainard ended the night with 98 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with his kick-off return TD and defensive touchdown. Tanner Wright rushed for 73 yards and Dylan Bland rushed for 46 yards. Christian Walden rushed for 30 yards with a touchdown and Connor Crips rushed for 12 yards with a touchdown. Caleb Moore kicked six extra points on the night.
For Pulaski County, Drew Polston threw 13-of-17 passes for 82 yards. Braden Gipson rushed for 74 yards with a touchdown. Cade Sullivan rushed for 20 yards and Cody Nichols rushed for 12 yards. Chandler Godby caught five passes for 47 yards and Cody Nichols caught four passes for 20 yards. Logan Corson hit two PATS.
Southwestern (8-1, 4-0) will host Madison Central High School on Friday in their regular season finale. Pulaski County (6-4, 3-1) concluded their regular season, as they will enjoy a bye week.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Stats courtesy of Lake Cumberland Sports. Stats courtesy of Michael Gregg of Lake Cumberland Sports.
