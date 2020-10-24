Southwestern’s Kate Golden gets individual region runner-up, Nathanael Turner places third in Class AAA boys race

MONTICELLO - Madison Central High School had a clean sweep of Friday Class AAA Regional Cross Country Meet, at Cave Lake on Friday, by winning both the boys and girls races, as well as winning both team titles.
Madison Central junior Brady Masters won the boys race with a time of 16:10, as the Indians won the team title with 35 points. Madison Central sophomore Ciara O’Shea ran away with the girls race with a time of 18:53, as the Lady Indians won the team title with 44 points.
In the boys team standings, Southwestern placed third with 87 points, North Laurel placed fourth with 95 points, South Laurel placed fifth with 96 points, Pulaski County placed sixth with 147 points, and Whitley County placed seventh with 185 points.
In the girls team standings, North Laurel placed second with 51 points, Southwestern placed fourth with 77 points, Pulaski County placed fifth with 96 points, South Laurel placed sixth with 152 points, and Whitley County placed seventh with 207 points.
Southwestern junior Kate Golden placed second with a time of 20:21 for 5,000 meters. North Laurel seventh-grader Lauren Crouch placed fourth with a time of 20:48. North Laurel senior Olivia Rudder placed fifth with a time of 20:48.
Other top female runners were Maggie Bertram (Pulaski County) 21:40, Madeline Peterson (Southwestern), Kennedy Sizemore (North Laurel) 22:25, Jasmine Akin (Southwestern ) 21:45, Meg Anderson (North Laurel) 22:59, Hannah Murray (Pulaski) 23:06, and Daniella Jackson (North Laurel) 23:15.
Southwestern sophomore Nathanael Turner placed third with a time of 16:45, South Laurel sophomore Will Stanko placed fourth with a time of 17:18, Justin Sparkman placed seventh with a time of 17:58, South Laurel sophomore Jeremy Steele with a time of 18:16, Southwestern junior Trevor Hansen placed ninth with a time of 18:19, and Pulaski County sophomore Kannon Cundiff placed 10th with a time of 18:20.
Other top male runners were Cole Osborne (North Laurel) 18:37, Jacob Tapscott (South Laurel) 18:55, and Aspen Sizemore (North Laurel) 19:02.
The top four teams and the next five individuals, not on a top-four team, will qualify for the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships - which will be run at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris, Ky., on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Boys 5k Run Varsity
1 #17 Masters, Brady 11 Madison Central 16:10.55 1
2 #107 Durrance, Will 12 West Jessamine 16:44.72 2
3 #93 Turner, Nathanael 10 Southwestern 16:45.02 3
4 #71 Stanko, Will 10 South Laurel 17:18.59 4
5 #19 Stokes, Wesley 12 Madison Central 17:56.25 5
6 #14 Hutchinson, Marcus 12 Madison Central 17:56.54 6
7 #38 Sparkman, Justin 12 North Laurel 17:58.48 7
8 #72 Steele, Jeremy 10 South Laurel 18:16.23 8
9 #87 Hansen, Trevor 11 Southwestern 18:19.09 9
10 #50 Cundiff, Kannon 10 Pulaski County 18:20.26 10
11 #13 Huffman, Noah 12 Madison Central 18:24.06 11
12 #12 Halloran, Noah 12 Madison Central 18:29.68 12
13 #35 Osborne, Cole 10 North Laurel 18:37.33 13
14 #73 Tapscott, Jacob 10 South Laurel 18:55.41 14
15 #106 Durrance, David 10 West Jessamine 18:56.88 15
16 #37 Sizemore, Aspen 11 North Laurel 19:02.38 16
17 #110 Labarbara, Jeff 11 West Jessamine 19:06.91 17
18 #104 Branan, Levi 10 West Jessamine 19:09.19 18
19 #16 Lamb, Carter 09 Madison Central 19:13.79 19
20 #112 Strange, Johnathan 11 West Jessamine 19:16.84 20
21 #15 Jacobson, Austin 12 Madison Central 19:17.15 21
22 #105 Burge, Zach 11 West Jessamine 19:22.94 22
23 #90 Perrin, Caleb 10 Southwestern 19:29.15 23
24 #113 Weber, Mark 11 West Jessamine 19:30.71 24
25 #85 Cole, Jon 10 Southwestern 19:44.28 25
26 #51 Heist, Bradley 12 Pulaski County 20:01.02 26
27 #84 Bortz, Zabrey 09 Southwestern 20:04.90 27
28 #53 Smith, Jeremiah 11 Pulaski County 20:10.76 28
29 #33 Monhollen, Tommy 09 North Laurel 20:18.27 29
30 #34 Nantz, Colton 09 North Laurel 20:18.47 30
31 #69 Lewis, Riley 09 South Laurel 20:18.71 31
32 #121 Canada, Jacob 11 Whitley County 20:21.80 32
33 #30 Garcia, Alex 11 North Laurel 20:22.79 33
34 #125 Partin, Connor 10 Whitley County 20:23.06 34
35 #32 King, Jace 09 North Laurel 20:34.00 35
36 #52 Proffitt, Koby 12 Pulaski County 20:34.26 36
37 #122 Grubb, Joshua 08 Whitley County 20:54.32 37
38 #92 Turner, Isaac 08 Southwestern 20:55.87 38
39 #70 McCready, Collin 08 South Laurel 21:32.72 39
40 #127 Whitaker, Gavin 11 Whitley County 21:34.98 40
41 #89 Malicoate, Daniel 12 Southwestern 21:41.93 41
42 #126 Paul, Cooper 11 Whitley County 21:50.84 42
43 #123 Hess, Jackson 10 Whitley County 21:51.26 43
44 #64 Blevins, Cody 11 South Laurel 22:02.87 44
45 #66 Greer, Chris 11 South Laurel 22:22.15 45
46 #124 Lambdin, Braden 11 Whitley County 23:00.82 46
47 #55 Tarter, Trennen 10 Pulaski County 24:14.31 47
48 #54 Stamper, Logan 09 Pulaski County 24:18.58 48
49 #49 Bradley, Michael 11 Pulaski County 26:43.20 49
Team Scores
1 Madison Central 35
2 West Jessamine 72
3 Southwestern 87
4 North Laurel 95
5 South Laurel 96
6 Pulaski County 147
7 Whitley County 185
Girls 5k Run Varsity
1 #7 O’Shea, Ciara 10 Madison Central 18:53.29 1
2 #76 Golden, Kate 11 Southwestern 20:21.52 2
3 #97 Kratzer, Esther 09 West Jessamine 20:27.10 3
4 #23 Crouch, Lauren 07 North Laurel 20:48.35 4
5 #26 Rudder, Olivia 12 North Laurel 21:13.66 5
6 #3 Gugel, Jamie 08 Madison Central 21:32.87 6
7 #39 Bertram, Maggie 07 Pulaski County 21:40.86 7
8 #81 Peterson, Madeline 09 Southwestern 21:45.29 8
9 #2 Campbell, Meredith 09 Madison Central 21:55.93 9
10 #8 Reynolds, Amilya 09 Madison Central 22:05.07 10
11 #96 Coppedge, Sam 09 West Jessamine 22:15.09 11
12 #27 Sizemore, Kennedy 12 North Laurel 22:25.66 12
13 #101 Shouse, Layni 09 West Jessamine 22:29.52 13
14 #21 Allen, Taylor 10 North Laurel 22:40.05 14
15 #74 Akin, Jasmine 10 Southwestern 22:58.07 15
16 #22 Anderson, Meg 12 North Laurel 22:59.53 16
17 #45 Murray, Hannah 08 Pulaski County 23:06.03 17
18 #1 Bickett, Makayla 08 Madison Central 23:06.50 18
19 #103 Wilson, Kate 11 West Jessamine 23:08.55 19
20 #24 Jackson, Daniella 12 North Laurel 23:15.16 20
21 #57 Cox, Lindsay 11 South Laurel 23:22.75 21
22 #48 Strunk, Halana 09 Pulaski County 24:17.74 22
23 #82 Taylor, Allison 11 Southwestern 24:32.42 23
24 #41 Cundiff, Addison 08 Pulaski County 24:33.79 24
25 #28 Vickers, Riley 07 North Laurel 24:36.65 25
26 #40 Bruin, Morgan 12 Pulaski County 24:38.75 26
27 #95 Brannan, Sophia 10 West Jessamine 24:39.57 27
28 #43 Debord, Becca 08 Pulaski County 25:03.15 28
29 #75 Carrington, Kathryn 10 Southwestern 25:04.20 29
30 #59 Hoskins, Gracie 08 South Laurel 25:08.28 30
31 #63 Turner, Gracie 10 South Laurel 25:19.21 31
32 #6 Ngetich, Alexis 07 Madison Central 25:20.91 32
33 #77 Hansen, Sidney 10 Southwestern 25:31.58 33
34 #58 Greer, Tiffany 10 South Laurel 25:46.77 34
35 #99 McCall, Madelyn 11 West Jessamine 26:00.15 35
36 #62 Tapscott, Hannah 08 South Laurel 26:04.98 36
37 #115 Cupp, Abigail 07 Whitley County 26:05.82 37
38 #46 Shivel, Aliyah 11 Pulaski County 27:03.57 38
39 #61 Pennington, Bailee 09 South Laurel 27:06.36 39
40 #118 Stone, Abigail 10 Whitley County 27:45.77 40
41 #116 Earls, Amy 10 Whitley County 27:49.82 41
42 #79 Perrin, A.J 08 Southwestern 28:38.60 42
43 #94 Barker, Ela 11 West Jessamine 28:49.72 43
44 #120 Wyrick, Dezeray 09 Whitley County 31:54.72 44
45 #117 Nugent, Cali 08 Whitley County 31:56.66 45
46 #114 Crusenberry, Hannah 07 Whitley County 34:34.94 46
47 #119 Wyrick, Caydence 09 Whitley County 35:38.07 47
48 #10 Terry, Victoria 10 Madison Central 35:58.46 48
Team Scores
1 Madison Central 44
2 North Laurel 51
3 West Jessamine 73
4 Southwestern 77
5 Pulaski County 96
6 South Laurel 152
7 Whitley County 207
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
