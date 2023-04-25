The Southwestern Warriors and Somerset Christian Cougars squared off for the first time as district opponents on Monday evening. The Warriors have been on a hot streak as of late, downing Wayne County and then earning a season sweep over Pulaski County on Saturday. It's been the opposite end of the spectrum for the Cougars, as they were swept by McCreary Central to end last week.
On Monday, it was the Warriors that continued their momentum, as there was no stopping their offense. The visiting team on the scoreboard scored in each of the seven innings, with Somerset Christian eventually falling to Southwestern by a score of 10-1.
Southwestern was led during the game by three RBI's from Caleb Ramsey, as well as two apiece from Jonah Brock, Jonas Gallagher and Jackson Couch. Wyatt Morgan also added an RBI. Both Ramsey and Gallagher had two doubles apiece to their name, with Jayce Gager managing three stolen bases during the contest. Travis Burton got the start on the mound and had a very solid outing, pitching a complete game while allowing seven hits with one run and one walk. He also struck out seven batters.
Shadrach Barnett had the lone RBI in the game for the Cougars. Barnett and Isaiah Hensley led the team with two hits, with Gavin Lewis, Arnold Holland and Emory Whitescarver adding one hit each. Hensley got the start on the mound and went four and two-third innings, striking out six. David Reese pitched the remaining two and one-third innings and allowed six hits and two runs while striking out three.
Southwestern improves to 10-11 and Somerset Christian falls to 6-15 for the season, with the two squads set to complete their series on Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.