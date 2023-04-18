Southwestern High School hosted cross town rival Somerset High School on Thursday and the Warriors came away with 6-3 victories for both boys and girls tennis. In singles play, highly ranked Matt Satterly started the Jumpers off on a winning note by beating Quinn McGuire 6-0. Jackson Flynn evened up the match for the Warriors beating Jules Sobiek 6-2. Aiden Corder defeated Andrew Wolke 6-3 and TJ Burrell won 6-2 over Jackson Wright to give Somerset a 3-1 lead. Chris Brown and Aaron Doan got the Warriors back to all square by beating Lalo Santiago and Clark Denney by scores of 6-4 and 6-3.
The home-standing Warriors kept the rally going by winning all three doubles matches to post a 6-3 overall win. Jackson Flynn and Andrew Wolke battled Jules Sobiek and Aiden Corder and came out with 7-5 victory. Quinn McGuire and Austin Abbott then defeated T.J. Burrell and Lalo Santiago 6-3 to secure the overall victory. Chris Brown and Jackson Wright finished up the night with a 6-3 win over Calvin Gates and Brad Neely.
Terae Handlos of Southwestern got things started on the girls side with a 6-3 win over Emi Ford. Somerset’s Bailey Henderson answered with a 6-2 victory over Alexis Freeman. Southwestern’s Brooklyn Wolke beat Madilynn Zimmerman 6-2 and then Ava Hunt of Somerset won over Emily Morrow by a score of 6-3. The score was knotted up 2-2 overall before Southwestern finished the singles matches with two wins to go up 4-2. Aubrey McDaniel beat Evie Thompson 6-1 and Anna Jensen won over Cate Yeast by a score of 6-1.
Southwestern won 2 of the 3 doubles matches to seal the overall win and make it a 6-3 final. Terae Handlos and Alexis Freeman teamed up to beat the Jumper’s pair, Bailey Henderson and Madilynn Zimmerman, by a score of 6-4. Emi Ford and Ava Hunt answered to win over the Warriors’ pair Brooklyn Wolke and Emily Morrow by a 6-4 score also. The final match of the night was won by the Southwestern duo of Baylee Collingsworth and Mahailey Kincer over Evie Thompson and Cate Yeast with another 6-4 score.
Somerset will be back in action against Garrard Co. on Friday. Southwestern will try to continue its winning streaks for both the boys and girls when they travel to Lincoln Co. on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.