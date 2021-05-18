Southwestern seniors lead charge on Senior Night

The Southwestern High School baseball team said farewell to five seniors on Monday night during the Warriors' annual Senior Night festivities. Austin Baker, Tucker Howard, Riley McBryde, Tyler Pumphrey and Micha Mullins received their parting gifts from their teammates, and in return the Southwestern seniors led the charge in a 15-5 win over Lincoln County High School.
The Warriors bookended their scoring with seven runs score in the first two innings and then seven more runs scored in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, a Jonas Gallagher sacrifice fly to right field brought home senior Riley McBryde for the mercy-rule, walk-off win.
To say the Southwestern seniors were a part of the team's win, on Monday night, would be an understatement. Southwestern senior Ticker Howard hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Tyler Pumphrey had two hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Senior Riley McBryde had two hits, dove in a run and scored three runs. Senior Micah Mullins had two hits and drove in four runs. Senior Austin Baker scored a run and turned a double play in the first frame to put an end to a potential Patriots' rally.
Southwestern junior Ian Maybrier had two hits. Freshman Jonas Gallagher had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Junior Kolton Durham drove in a run and scored two runs.
Southwestern (6-15) host Garrard County High School on Tuesday, and Russell County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
