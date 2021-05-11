Southwestern seniors shine on Senior Night

After giving up two runs in the top half of the first inning, the Lady Warriors proceeded to score 17 unanswered runs to down Danville High School by way of a 17-2 mercy-rule four-inning game on Tuesday at the War Path.
Already leading 7-2 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, Southwestern sent 12 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs in walk-off fashion.
On Senior Night, it was only fitting that three seniors helped end the game. In the bottom of the fourth, senior Olivia Wilds doubled to the left-center gap to score senior Kaitlyn Gwin and junior Jesse Begley to put the score at 15-2. Then, senior Marissa Loveless sailed one over the left-center wall to score Wilds. Loveless' two-run homer ended the game at 17-2.
"We are blessed with five seniors," stated Southwestern assistant softball coach Kevin Dalton. "Kaitlyn Gwin is the heart, soul, and anchor of this team. Alexa Smiddy is one of the best athletes around, and she is the one you want at bat when the game is on the line. Olivia Wilds had a huge game today, and she has really been coming on in the last few games."
"What you can you say about Marissa Loveless, she has ended a few games for us this year with homers – she has that kind of power," Dalton continued. "Grace Acra is very, very important to us because she is a good role model to the young girls, and she is as important to this team as anybody we got."
After Danville scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Southwestern would plate six runs in the home half of the first frame. Gwin doubled to centerfield to score senior Alexa Smiddy. Loveless singled to centerfield to score Gwin. With the bases loaded, senior Grace Acra got an infield single to score Begley. With the bases still loaded, seventh-grader Kylie Dalton and junior Taylor Nelson both walked to force in Wilds and Loveless, respectively. Smiddy singled to the third baseman to score junior Alyssa Raleigh.
The Lady Warriors scored a run in the second inning when Acra got on base – via a Danville fielding error – to score Loveless.
After allowing two runs in the first frame, Southwestern junior pitcher Jesse Begley only allowed one more hit in the next three innings and recorded seven strikeouts in her four-inning pitching win.
In the fourth inning, the Lady Warriors' bats came alive to score 10 runs in the frame. Acra singled up the middle to score Wilds. Dalton singled up the middle to score Loveless. With the bases loaded, Smiddy doubled to the left center gap to send home Acra, Dalton and junior Hannah Thompson – courtesy running for Nelson. Begley singled to the right field to score Smiddy.
Wilds' two-run double and Loveless' two-run homer put an exclamation mark on the Lady Warriors' Senior Night.
Southwestern's Marissa Loveless hit a homer, had three hits, drove in three runs and scored three runs. Alexa Smiddy had three hits, drove in four runs and scored two runs. Olivia Wilds had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored three runs. Grace Acra hit a perfect 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored a run. Kylie Dallton got on base all three times at bat, drove in two runs and scored a run. Gwin got on base three times, hit a double, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Southwestern (13-7) will host Rockcastle County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
DHS 2 0 0 0 X X X – 2 3 1
SW 6 1 0 10 X X X – 17 12 2
2B – Bottom (DHS); Gwin, Smiddy, Wilds (SW). HR – Loveless (SW). RBI - Smiddy 4, Loveless 3, Wilds 2, Acra 2, Dalton 2, Gwin, Nelson, Begley (SW).
