In the midst of a seven-game road trip, Southwestern traveled to East Jessamine on Monday for a game against the Jaguars. The Warriors battled all night long and eventually took away a 62-58 victory. Head coach of Southwestern Jeron Dunbar was proud of his team's effort in the face of injuries to players, but admitted the team still has a lot to work on to get better.
"We were happy to get out with a win. Our kids fought. We are battling some injuries and had another tonight. It was a back-and-forth game all night. We made a good run at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. I'm proud of our guys and Eli stepped up and hit some big shots for us. We still have a lot of work to do to get better. These next two weeks will help us a lot," he explained.
The Warriors were led by a 25-point performance from Eli Meece as well as 12 points from JJ Hutchinson. Blake Bolin and Connor Hudson each scored sixm Maddox Mink scored four and Heagan Galloway added three. Maison Hibbard, Hunter Hamm, and Zachary Hutchinson each added two points for Southwestern in the win. East Jessamine was led by 19 points from sophomore Miyo Jones.
The Warriors will be in action again on Wednesday, where they will travel to Edmonson County to take on the hosting Wildcats in the Rafferty's Caveland Classic. The tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
