Southwestern softball graduates close-knit group 

Madison Gaskin, Lillie Turpin, Ellie Connolly and Aleigha Thacker were looking forward to their final high school softball season at Southwestern. Over the years, the four seniors had developed a close bond, but their final season on the dirt diamond got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I hated it for the seniors the most," stated Southwestern High School softball coach Jarrod Sumner. "They are a close-knit group that have been leaders on the field and in the classroom. These girls have a bright future ahead of them and hopefully they will come back and be a supporter of the program at some point down the road. I want to thank each of them for putting up with me during their careers as a Lady Warrior. I will miss each of them and they will always be part of the Warrior Nation."
Coach Sumner talked about each of his four seniors individually:
Madison Gaskin
"Madison has played about every position during her seven years at Southwestern High School. Had a chance to break the school home run record this season. Me and her have butted heads a few times but we are both stubborn and that's what I like in a player. Every time she came to bat you knew she was capable of putting some runs on the board. She has been a joy to coach and always plays hard."
Lillie Turpin
"Lillie was a pitcher and first baseman. Lillie has been a joy to coach at Southwestern. She is an excellent leader on and off the field and is ranked first in the senior class at Southwestern. Great teammate and player. She will be missed in the locker room and on the mound for the Warriors next season."
Ellie Connolly
"Ellie was an infielder who had worked her way into the varsity line up this season and we were expecting big things from her. She has worked hard last two years and was going to see a lot of action as a senior."
Aleigha Thacker
"Aleigha was a catcher who had a big year ahead of her as well. She had worked hard in the off season and spring to earn playing time as a senior. Aleigha would have gotten a lot of starts at catcher this season."
