The Warriors of Southwestern traveled to Estill County on Saturday afternoon to take part in the Estill Triangle event, facing off against two teams in total. Although they were solidly defeated in one of those contests, Southwestern recovered to salvage a split of their games during the afternoon.
In their first game against hosting Estill County, the Warriors fell behind early 8-0 after just two innings and couldn't recover after that, eventually losing by a score of 15-5 after six innings. Arabella Lowery led Southwestern with two RBI's, while Brynn Troxell, Sidney Hansen and Kylie Dalton all had one RBI each. Estill County was led by four RBI's from sophomore Peyton Henderson.
In game two, the Warriors bounced back however. Facing off against Bourbon County, Southwestern found themselves locked in a pitching duel until the later stages of the contest, where the offense of the Warriors kicked into gear with eight runs in the final three innings. Eventually, Southwestern prevailed 9-5 over the Lady Colonels. Southwestern was led by Troxell's two RBI performance, with Dalton, Hansen, Lowery, Macie Gwin and Andrea West all contributing one RBI apiece. Hansen went the distance on the mound, throwing five strikeouts. Bourbon County was led by three RBI's from sophomore Arielle Vance.
Southwestern now sports a 6-7 record this year and the Warriors will be in action again on Saturday where they will travel to Rockcastle County. That game is scheduled to begin at noon.
