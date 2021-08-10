Southwestern starts season with a tie

The 2021 Southwestern High School boys soccer team began their campaign at home with a game against the Glasgow Scotties. The Warriors trailed 2-1 at halftime and even went down 3-1 shortly after the break, but managed to fight back with two goals for the tie.
The Warriors scored one in the 63rd minute and one in the 71st minute, to bring the game to its final score of a 3-3 draw. Both teams were evenly matched on their opening game and the score easily reflected that.
Early highlights of the game included a beautiful cross in the 4th minute by Hayden Shadoan of Southwestern. It was almost 1-0 early in the 11th minute as Glasgow had an easy breakaway attempt at net foiled by an offside call. Then shortly after around the 18th minute, the first goal of the game was scored by Glasgow senior Grant Gatlin from about 5 yards out. Another offside from Glasgow in the 24th minute foiled a run on the goal.
After a shot on goal in the 29th minute by Grant Gatlin of Glasgow, Southwestern ran the ball down the field and junior Jared Farmer leveled the score at 1-1 from about 5 yards out, with an assist going to junior Caleb Lewis.
Soon after in the 35th minute, Glasgow took back the lead - and with it the momentum too - by scoring on a breakaway goal right at the net from senior Jackson Bower. Halftime saw that same score, as Glasgow took a 2-1 lead into the break.
It looked as if the momentum could go either way coming out of the break, with two beautiful saves by the Glasgow senior goalkeeper Seth Medford and then the Southwestern sophomore goalkeeper Gavin Lawson in the 49th minute, but Glasgow took all the momentum for themselves when Jackson Bower scored yet another breakaway goal from a few yards out in the 51st minute.
After a save in the 53rd minute by Lawson and then in the 58th minute by Medford, it started to look as if the season would begin with a loss. But then, the Warriors struck goal 'gold' in the 63rd minute, with an absolutely brilliant strike from junior Ryan Vu from about 20 yards out. As desperation started to set in for the Warriors, and following another save by Lawson in the 64th minute, it looked like they would come up just short.
But then in the 71st minute with less than 10 minutes to go until the end of the game, Jack Wilson hit the back of the net from around 5 yards out, leveling the score at 3-3. And that is where the score would end up at the horn, as Southwestern and Glasgow would tie their first outing of the season, putting both teams at 0-0-1 to begin the 2021 campaign.
Southwestern returns to action on Thursday, Aug. 12, as they will be traveling to Mercer County to take on the Titans.
