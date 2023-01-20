Coming off a close road loss to Adair County earlier this week, the Warriors of Southwestern were back at the Wig Wam on Friday night for a district contest against McCreary Central. The Raiders are in the upper echelon of the 12th Region contenders so far this season thanks to the superb play of senior Kyle Stephens, who has been averaging about 21 points per game so far. The Warriors have seen up-and-down results this season, with the highs usually coming off the stellar scoring from Eli Meece, who came into this game just 18 points shy of hitting the 1000 mark for his career.
In an earlier match this season, the Raiders handled the Warriors by a score of 58-44, but early it was clear that this was going to be a different ball game. Southwestern led throughout a lot of the first half before the usually potent offense of McCreary Central came to life in the second half, eventually giving way to a 71-61 victory by the visiting team.
A strong drive by Campbell Coffey started the game off quickly for Southwestern with a bucket, before the first of many three-pointers for McCreary Central, this one by junior Drew Privett, fell to give the Raiders their first lead of the game. Four straight from Eli Meece gave Southwestern a 6-3 lead before a three from senior Baylor Farris tied the game right back up again.
A three-point by Stephens and a two from Privett gave McCreary Central a 11-8 lead before the home team ended the first quarter on a 9-3 run to take a 17-14 advantage after one period of action. Connor Hudson hit his first three of the night during the run, with Meece, Maddox Mink and Coffey each adding two of their own. The three points for the Raiders were scored off a long ball from senior Brady Corder.
Meece and Privett traded three-pointers to begin the second quarter before Meece hit another three-pointer soon after to give Southwestern an eight-point advantage. Stephens followed that up with four straight points to cut the deficit in half for McCreary Central. Connor Hudson caught fire off of the bench in the quarter for the Warriors, scoring eight huge points late to keep Southwestern out in front. Stephens and seniors Maddux McKinney and Reid Farris, along with sophomore Kamari Giglio all scored two points for the Raiders in the final minutes of the period. With about four seconds to go before half, Meece launched a three from way downtown that splashed through the net, giving him 999 points for his career and putting the Warriors ahead 36-29 at the break.
It seemed as if the Raiders came out of the halftime break angry over their poor performance in the second quarter, with this fueling them to open up the third quarter with a 13-0 run to give them a 42-36 lead over the Warriors. Stephens was red hot early, scoring eight of those points, with Corder hitting a three-pointer and McKinney adding two points. The only Southwestern player that could even score during the period was Hudson, as he had all five of the Warriors’ points. Privett hit another three and both McKinney and Corder added two more each to give McCreary Central a 49-41 lead heading into the final quarter, with the Raiders outscoring the home team 20-5 in the period.
The Raiders stretched their lead to 14 points early in the fourth quarter following two three-pointers from Corder and two from the free throw line from Stephens. Hudson desperately tried to keep the Warriors in the game late, even getting the McCreary Central lead within six on two occasions. Hudson again seemed to be the only Southwestern player that could score, getting 12 points over the course of the quarter, with Zachary Hutchinson adding four and both Maddox Mink and Coffey each contributing two points. Unfortunately it became a free throw contest late in the game, with McCreary Central going 14-16 from the stripe in the period. The Raiders eventually took home a 71-61 victory over the Warriors that gave them the season sweep of Southwestern. A tough loss for a team that was in the game until a hyper focused McCreary Central squad took them out of it early in the third quarter.
Southwestern was led in scoring by a game-high 30 points from Connor Hudson as well as 17 points from Eli Meece. Other scorers for the Warriors included Campbell Coffey with six and both Maddox Mink and Zachary Hutchinson with four points apiece. McCreary Central was led by 22 points from Kyle Stephens.
The Warriors fall to 8-12 with the loss and will be in action again on Saturday as they host West Jessamine. The game also will be alumni night where they will honor former players and coaches for the old Nancy and Burnside High Schools.
