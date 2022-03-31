Southwestern stays hot with dominating win

The Southwestern High School softball team has been on fire to begin the 2022 campaign, losing only once in their first 7 games, with a majority of their wins not even being close. Indeed, the offense has been hitting on all cylinders, scoring double-digit runs in 4 out of their 7 games.
On a chilly Thursday evening, the Warriors welcomed in the Lady Admirals of Danville, who came in sporting an 0-3 record on the season. Starting on the mound for Southwestern was Sidney Hansen, a junior who has pitched in 4 games (1 start) for the Warriors so far this season, sporting a 6.46 earned run average with 12 strikeouts. Hansen had her finest appearance on the mound thus far this season, not allowing a single run to score. This one would be over quick as well, as after being 9-0 after just one inning of play, the Warriors would end this one in the bottom of the 3rd, taking home the win 15-0.
With the game well in hand and the Lady Warriors leading 13-0, the contest ended in excitement when freshman Abigayle Peters ended the game with a career-first homer. Peters went through a few pitches until she hit a bomb down the left field line. Back it went, further and further, until it cleared the wall, and the freshman got her 1st home run of the season (a 2-run HR), and in walk-off fashion as well! What an absolute it was by the freshman, one that I'm sure she will remember for a long time to come! Her teammates all flooded out of the dugout to greet her, and as she touched home plate, this one was over, as Southwestern took home the 15-0 victory in just 3 innings of play.
Hansen would be able to retire the first 3 batters she faced in the top of the 1st inning with relative ease, and that brought the Southwestern offense up to bat. The first batter up, Ashtyn Hines, would launch a hit to deep center field for an opening triple. Alyssa Raleigh would then follow up with a double to right field, scoring the first run for the Warriors. Kaitlyn Gwin would then step up and hit her own double, getting the RBI in the process, and making the score 2-0. A line drive single to center field by Kylie Dalton would score Gwin from 2nd, making the score 3-0, but the Warriors were far from done in the inning. A single from Hansen and a walk on Aimee Johnson would load the bases for the Warriors with their still not being an out recorded in the bottom of the frame. Following this, Brynn Troxell would hit a belter to center field that barely stayed in the park as it slammed the top of the outfield wall, although it was still good for a double and 2 RBI's, making the score 5-0. A walk on Taylor Nelson followed, and then a single to left field by Brooklyn Marcum would bring home Troxell, making the score 6-0. As the Warriors returned to the top of their batting order, Danville would get their first out of the night, a strikeout. Another single would for the Warriors would follow, this one from Raleigh, and another score would come home for Southwestern, increasing their lead to 7-0. Another walk would score the 8th run of the inning for the Warriors as the bases were loaded. Finally, the 9th run of the inning would come home via a line out by Dalton (good for an RBI however), and after the Lady Admirals would get the next batter out, they would finally be able to escape the first inning, with the Warriors out in front 9-0.
The Lady Ads would begin the top half of the 2nd with 3 straight singles (with Aaliyah Spoonamore leading them off), and the bases were loaded quickly, Danville threatening to finally counter with some offense of their own. However, some absolutely stellar pitching from Hansen (including her first strikeout of the game) and some great defense (a double play following a pop fly to center field) would get the Warriors out of the bases-loaded jam without any damage being done. The Warriors would load the bases rather rapidly in the bottom of the frame, following a walk, a hit down the left field line by Johnson, and another walk. With no outs once again, the Warriors were threatened to put this game out of reach. Abigayle Peters would come off the bench to pinch hit at this point and hit a shot to center field for the 2 RBI single, increasing the Southwestern lead to 11-0 (although Peters' night would not be finished here). Another walk followed, although the Lady Admirals were able to get 3 straight outs (including 2 more strikeouts) to get out of the 2nd frame without any more runs coming through.
In the top of the 3rd, Hansen would once again show great poise on the mound, retiring all 3 batters she faced once again to bring the half-inning to a close in rather dominant fashion (including getting a 2nd strikeout on the evening). A walk would open up the home half of the 3rd inning, and an infield single from Hansen would put 2 runners on base for the Warriors. The next batter up would lineout in the infield, although the 2 runners would advance to scoring position as a result of this. Troxell would then come up to bat once again, and once again she got good contact on the ball, resulting in a single for her and another 2 RBI's (giving her 4 total for the game), with the Warriors lead now standing at 13-0, the table was set for Abigayle Peters' game-ending heroics.
Southwestern improves to 7-1 with the victory and will now have a week off before their next game due to Spring Break. Their return to action will be Saturday, April 9th, and they will play a double-header on that day both at home as part of the Don Franklin Showcase. First off, they will play host to the West Jessamine Colts (2-1). Then, in game 2, they will play host to the Lady Panthers of Cumberland County (4-2).
