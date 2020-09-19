Southwestern stops Cardinals

SOMERSET - For the second week in a row, the Southwestern defense saved the day.
Last week, the Warriors blocked a game-winning field goal attempt to down Wayne County, 42-41.
Last night at the Reservation, Southwestern made a goal-line stand in the closing
seconds to defeat visiting George Rogers Clark (GRC), 15-13.
Jason Foley and company, for the second consecutive ballgame, overcame a second-half deficit to come out victorious. Foley, once again, was thrilled with the way his defense rose to the occasion with the backs against the wall for the second straight week.
"To get a goal-line stand to win the ballgame, that's as good as it gets defensively," exclaimed Foley. "We gave up a big play, but they bounced right back and got a huge stop right there to seal the game for us. I am really proud of the way the defense played in the second half."
After a turnover on downs from the Warriors, the GRC Cardinals set up shop from their own 45-yard line with 5:02 left in a game that Southwestern led, 15-13. With just over two minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, instead of it being fourth down, a facemask penalty committed by the Warriors kept the Cardinal drive alive. With 54 seconds left to play, GRC found themselves at the Southwestern two-yard line after a 22-yard pass play from Jordan Manley to Dylan Gibson.
The odds were not in Southwestern's favor as GRC had the ball at the two-yard line with just under one minute left to go in the fourth period. Running back Azariah Israel was shut down on the first two plays, forcing the Cardinals into a timeout with 23.5 seconds remaining. On third down, a GRC tight end dropped the ball, setting up fourth down from the three-yard line with 17.4 seconds left.
On the Cardinals' final chance at paydirt, Israel took the handoff towards the sideline and stretched out towards the pylon. Israel looked as if he had dove into the end zone for the touchdown, but the Warrior defense forced him out of bounds prior to making diving. The goal-line stand clinched the victory for Southwestern, who moved to 2-0 on the year with the two-point triumph.
Coming into the ballgame, Southwestern's goal was to slow down Israel, who finished third in the state in rushing yards last year. Israel would tally 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, but the Warriors did limit his big plays, as his longest run of the night was 15 yards.
The second-year Warrior coach was pleased with the way his defense has played against two of three top running backs in the state from last year in Israel and Braedon Sloan (Wayne County) so far in the 2020 high school football season.
"We've played two of the best running backs in the state the first two weeks of the season," Foley stated. "Israel is a special player, and I thought we did a great job of containing a lot of the big runs. Our defense improved a lot from last week, and I'm proud of their effort tonight."
After a scoreless opening quarter of action, both teams scored one touchdown apiece in the second frame. Southwestern and GRC would go into the intermission with the score knotted up at 7-7.
With 11:06 to play in the first half, Israel scored his first of two touchdowns of the evening on a one-yard run. Noah Hall's kick put the Cardinals ahead, 7-0. Thanks to a 47-yard touchdown run from Tanner Wright and a successful extra point from Brandon Norfleet, Southwestern tied the contest up at seven apiece.
Southwestern was hoping to start the second half with a solid drive, but a fumble on a pitch gave the ball back to GRC and carried the fumble recovery all the way down inside the Warrior seven-yard line. On the inaugural play after the fumble, Israel found his way into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown run. The extra point try failed, but the Cardinals found themselves out front, 13-7, with 9:47 to go in the third period.
The Warriors would take a 15-13 advantage over GRC after scoring in the final minute of the third stanza. A 17-yard touchdown run from Wright and a two-point conversion run from Giddeon Brainard allowed Southwestern to grab a two-point lead with 50 seconds remaining in the third period.
On the evening, Southwestern accumulated 199 rushing yards and 79 passing yards for 278 total yards of offense. GRC racked up 147 rushing yards and 46 passing yards to finish with 193 offensive yards.
For the Warriors, Wright led the rushing attack with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts. Connor Crisp chimed in with 51 rushing yards on four carries. Maison Hibbard completed five passes for 79 yards, while Kaden Hewitt hauled in a pair of big receptions for 55 yards.
"I thought that Connor Crisp and Tanner Wright had some really big runs, and the Maison Hibbard to Kaden Hewitt connection was special tonight," said the second-year Warrior coach. "I think you'll see a lot of that in the future, but Hewitt made some big plays for us tonight."
Southwestern, who moves to 2-0 on the young season, will welcome Knox Central to the Reservation next Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers are 2-0 on the year after victories over Harlan County and Bourbon County.
GRC - 0 7 6 0 - 13
SW - 0 7 8 0 - 15
RUSHING - (GRC) Israel 30 - 146 2 TD, Lloyd 1 - 3, Mundy-Lloyd 5 - (-2). (SW) Wright 18 - 130 2 TD, Crisp 4 - 51, Hibbard 3 - 11, Brainard 4 - 7.
PASSING - (GRC) Manley 7/13 46. (SW) Hibbard 5/13 79
RECEIVING - (GRC) Gibson 2 - 28, Gay 3 - 18, Johnson 1 - 3, Israel 1 - (-3). (SW) Hewitt 2 - 55, Crisp 1 - 18, Wright 2 - 6
