Southwestern strikes early against the Lady Maroons

The Southwestern High School girls soccer team scored on their first two attempts and never looked back en route to their 4-0 win over Pulaski County High School on Thursday at the Maroons' Soccer Field. Also, the Lady Warriors' defense didn't allow much in the way of Pulaski County shot attempts for the entire 80 minutes.
"We got off to a great start and anybody that gets off to a great start like that it is going to put the other team in shock," Southwestern coach Nick Stringer stated. "We didn't let up once they were in shock and we kept going after them."
The Lady Warriors pounced early scoring off their first two shots on frame.
In the third minute, Southwestern senior Elly Hutchinson threw into the box of a set piece, and sophomore Bekah Clark scored at close range.
Five minuter later, Clark scored again. Clark took a crossing pass from senior Alexas Walden to put Southwestern up 2-0.
"After we scored those first two goals, Pulaski sort of put their heads down," Bekah Clark stated. "We had all this energy and we kept going, and we dominated. Offensively, I felt like we dominate the whole game."
In the 17th minute, Southwestern freshman Carinne Souders put a perfect corner kick into the box and freshman Haylee Flynn converted at the net to put the Lady Warriors up 3-0.
Pulaski County's sophomore Cheyenne Skeens and senior Bailee Franklin had good shots in the first half, but couldn't convert.
In the 70th minute, Southwestern sophomore Kelsey Miller scored at close range off a shot attempt by sophomore Reagan Brummett. Pulaski County freshman keeper Audrey Jasper foiled the first Warrior attempt, but Miller scored off the rebound.
In the second half, Pulaski County freshman Maddie Sexton had a close-range deflected by Warrior senior keeper Bella Nalle. Franklin had two long-range free kick attempts that didn't find the back of the net.
"Our back four with Kelsey (Miller), Keisha Caballero, Angie (Wilson) and Elly (Hutchinson) didn't give Pulaski any room to set up their offense," Stringer stated. "And I thought Haylee Flynn did a great job in the middle. As a freshman, I don't think you could play a better first rivalry game and she (Flynn) scored a goal."
Southwestern (3-1-3) will host Casey County on Monday, Sept. 9, while Pulaski County (6-2-1) will host Boyle County on Monday, Sept. 9.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
