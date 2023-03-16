There was an early season crosstown battle on the baseball diamond on Thursday night, as the Southwestern Warriors traveled a few short miles to Pulaski County High to take on the Maroons. Both teams sported 1-1 records heading into the game, with Pulaski coming off a loss to Corbin and Southwestern dropping their last game against Mercer County.
Neither teams’ bats were hitting early, as the contest quickly moved through the first several innings. The middle innings saw an explosion of offense and a few errors by both teams however. In the end, an untimely error by the Maroons caused what turned out to be the game-winning run to come home for the Warriors, as Southwestern defeated their rivals by the slimmest of margins 4-3.
It seemed as if the first three innings of the contest flew by as outs were very easy to come by for both teams. Pulaski’s starting pitcher, Braden Hampton, struck out three straight batters in the top of the second inning as he was starting to really connect with his pitches. A strike by Southwestern’s Jonas Gallagher was very close to becoming the first hit for either team in the contest in the top of the third.
Finally someone found some solid contact with the ball in the home half of the third as Connor Denney doubled on a line drive to right field. The first run of the ball game soon followed after a Southwestern throwing error, giving the Maroons a 1-0 lead.
Following two straight walks to begin the fourth inning, an error by Pulaski loaded the bases up with no outs for the Warriors. A bunt from Kyle West then popped up in the air and fell fair, giving Ben Howard a chance to score to tie the game up at 1-1. Two straight strikeouts later from Hampton and the Maroons were close to getting out of the jam. A blip RBI single from Cameron Shipp brought home a run for Southwestern before another error from the Pulaski side brought home yet another run for the Warriors. Three runs came home for Southwestern in the top of the fourth, giving them a 3-1 edge over the home team.
Bryce Cowell gave some hope for Pulaski County in the bottom of the frame following his single to put two runners on base with no outs. Another throwing error by the Warriors allowed both the runners to advance into scoring position. A two RBI single from Marshall Livesay brought both Cowell and Chase Farmer home, tying the contest up at 3 runs apiece.
The fifth inning saw new pitchers enter for both Pulaski County in Keegan Measel and Southwestern in Gallagher, with both pitchers preventing any runs from coming across in the frame.
In the top of the sixth inning, a walk on Travis Burton, a sacrifice bunt from Shipp and another walk on Gallagher loaded the bases for Southwestern, although the Warriors only had one out to work with. Turns out, that was all they needed to work with as a dropped pop fly from Caleb Ramsey scored the fourth run of the contest for the Warriors and added another error to a total that was piling up for Pulaski County. Measel threw a strikeout to limit the damage to just one run to end the top of the frame.
Jacob Todd reached base on a walk in the bottom of the sixth and a Livesay single allowed Todd to get all the way to third base. With runners on the corners, it looked like the Maroons were fixing to tie the contest up again. However, a fly out left both of those runners stranded as Pulaski was starting to run out of opportunities.
It was a quick top of the seventh inning, as Jacob Todd took the mound and struck out two of the three batters he faced. Two straight singles for the Maroons in the bottom of the last inning, one from Chance Todd and the other from Brady Cain, gave Pulaski hope with just one out on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, a strikeout from Gallagher gave the Maroons just one out to work with and following a hit into a fielder’s choice, Pulaski fell just short. Southwestern claimed their first victory over the Maroons since the 2019 season with their 4-3 victory.
Pulaski County got four innings of work out of Hampton in his start, as he allowed three runs with just one earned and two hits, while allowing three walks and striking out eight batters. The Maroons got hits out of Chance Todd, Cain, Cowell, Denney and Livesay, with Livesay having the only two RBI’s in the contest.
Southwestern’s starting pitcher Braden Morrow also went four innings, allowing three runs with one of them earned along with three hits, while allowing just one walk and striking out three. Gallagher gets the win with three innings of work, allowing no runs, walking two and striking out three. Hits for the Warriors came from Ramsey, West and Shipp.
Pulaski, now 1-2 for the season, will welcome in Lincoln County on Friday for a 6 p.m. first pitch. Southwestern, now 2-1, will travel to Garrard County to take on the Golden Lions on Friday also at 6 p.m.
